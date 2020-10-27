More than 2 million living people have helped

As of 2020, there will be growing violence in Brazil against black youth, union members, indigenous peoples and human rights defenders. The politicians of izquierda are also among the victims of this map of violence.

The design Marielle Franco received a muesli from Muerte before the test, but to support the public safety of the state of Rio ni de la Mesa, the guideline of the municipal chamber. The federal proposal Talíria Petrone (Partido Socialismo y Libertad – PSOL, Rio de Janeiro) counts six Amenazas de Muerte. Every meal in 2016 when there was a town in Niteroi.

The intimidation was registered on the Hotline of Complaints by the MovRio Institute, which was discontinued by the government. The denunciations remain unsolved by the police. For this reason, the parliamentary office receives protection from guardians appointed by the presidency of the Chamber of Deputies, which accompanies it 24 hours a day.

The lack of security and the destruction of public education and cultural space are deliberate policies. The report of the sociologist and political scientist Paulo Baía, professor at the Institute of Philosophy and Social Sciences of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), who was the victim of a second lightning strike in 2013 because of his position on the subject.

For him, public security in Brazil was not structured with the idea of ​​protecting society as a whole. “It was created to protect privileged groups from the poor, from slaves and from inequality. That is the characteristic of the security policy in Brazil, ”says the specialist.

The Talty conversation says that the prevailing attacks in Brazil on the violent extent of racism and structural machismo: “The public place is not understood for women, less so for a black woman. The place of power is therefore not understood for us This additional Body has to be eliminated in some way, ”explains la diputada.

The coup against President Dilma Rousseff in 2016 increased the violence in the political arena, which was caused in social networks with discourses on hatred and intolerance as well as racist and homophobic attacks to the extent measured by supporters of Jair Bolsonaro. This is one of the results of the study on political and electoral violence in Brazil – Overview of human rights violations from 2016 to 2020 by the NGO Global Justice and Land of Rights.

The investigation recorded 327 cases of political and electoral violence between 2016 and September 2020: 125 murders and attacks, 85 threats, 33 acts of aggression, 59 crimes and 21 invasions.

According to General Coordinator for Global Justice, Sandra Carvalho, Brazil saw a significant increase in cases of political violence in 2019 and 2020. “A very important poll is that in the last election a significant number of black women and transsexuals in various states were selected. And we noticed that the number of attacks, threats, crimes and decalcifications against these parliamentarians was very high and very high, ”explains Carvalho.

The scenario increases with the exponential growth of paramilitary groups and their participation in the state apparatus. The state of Rio de Janeiro has a scorching fact. According to the report of the El País portal, for 19 years paramilitary groups and the dominance of a state barracks with 60% of the territory of the city. The portal material uses the numbers of an unpublished studio of Disque-Denuncia.

According to Talíria, it is related to this situation, “the most serious is that the paramilitaries had arms in the state and joined the economic, political and military power, the arms”. La diputada denounces that “more than 2 million people in Rio de Janeiro are threatened by paramilitary groups”.

Edition: Mauro Ramos