More than 2 million people live threatened by militias

Throughout 2020, violence against black youth, trade unionists, indigenous peoples and human rights defenders in Brazil has not stopped growing. Left-wing politicians are also victims on this map of violence.

Councilor Marielle Franco had received death threats prior to her assassination, but she had no support from Rio State Public Security or the city council. Federal MP Talíria Petrone (PSOL-RJ) has already counted six death threats. It all started in 2016 when she was still a councilor in the city of Niterói.

The intimidation was recorded on the hotline for which the MovRio Institute commissioned by the state government is responsible. The complaints remain unsolved by the police. For this reason, the parliamentarian receives protection from security forces appointed by the presidency of the Chamber of Deputies who accompany her 24 hours a day.

The lack of security and the scrapping of public education and cultural spaces are deliberate policies. The complaint was made by the sociologist and political scientist Paulo Baía, professor at the Institute of Philosophy and Social Sciences at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), who was kidnapped in 2013 because of his positions on the issue.

For him, public security in Brazil was not structured with the idea of ​​protecting society as a whole. “It was set up to protect privileged groups from the poor, from slaves and from inequalities. That is the characteristic of security policy in Brazil, ”says the expert.

Congresswoman Talíria reiterated that the attacks target the violent levels of racism and structural machism that prevail in Brazil: “The public place is not understood for women, even more so for black women. The place of power is not understood for us, so this body of strangers must be eliminated in some way, ”explains the MP.

Since the coup against President Dilma Rousseff in 2016, violence in the political arena has increased; it has increased in social networks with hate speech and intolerance speech as well as racist and homophobic attacks, most of which were perpetrated by supporters of Jair Bolsonaro. This is one of the results of the survey Political and electoral violence in Brazil – Overview of human rights violations from 2016 to 2020 by the NGOs Justiça Global and Terra de Direitos.

The survey recorded 327 cases of political and electoral violence from 2016 to September 2020, of which 125 were murders and assaults, 85 threats, 33 assaults, 59 crimes and 21 invasions.

According to General Coordinator for Global Justice Sandra Carvalho, there will be a significant increase in the incidence of political violence in 2019 and 2020 in 2019 and 2020. “A very important issue is that in the last elections, there were significant numbers of black women and Transsexual in different states was elected. And we find that the number of attacks, threats, crimes and disqualifications against these parliamentarians was very intense and very high, ”explains Carvalho.

The scenario worsens with the exponential growth of the militias and their participation in the state apparatus. The state of Rio de Janeiro presents a frightening fact. According to an article on the El Pais website, militias already dominated a quarter of the districts by the 19th, with almost 60% of the urban area. The portal article uses the numbers from an unprecedented study by disque denuncia.

For MEP Talíria, in relation to this situation, “the greatest gravity is that the militia has arms in the state and joins economic, political power and military power, the weapon”. The MP denounced that “more than two million people in Rio de Janeiro are threatened by militia groups”.

