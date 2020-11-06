More than 200 viruses in mink infected with Covid-19 in Denmark – Executive Digest

According to a report now updated by the State Serum Institute, devoted to the prevention and control of infectious diseases and biological threats, mutations of the new coronavirus associated with mink (or mink) have been found in Denmark since June.

The institute says the most worrisome strain of the coronavirus has so far only been found in 12 people and five mink farms.

This Wednesday, Denmark announced plans to slaughter all of the country’s mink – between 15 and 17 million – to prevent the new coronavirus mutation from spreading.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the mutation could jeopardize future vaccines. “It is necessary to slaughter all mink,” he said at a press conference this Wednesday.

The coronavirus mutation has been found to weaken the human body’s ability to produce antibodies and compromise the effectiveness of vaccines against the development of Covid-19.

The Danish executive said the situation was “very, very serious” and outbreaks on mink farms pose a public health risk.

Laboratory tests and preliminary studies suggest that a strain of the marten-related virus is less sensitive to antibodies made by infected people, the institute said in its report.

Denmark is following the example of the Netherlands, which decided to end mink breeding for the fur industry in August after several outbreaks of infection from the new coronavirus were recorded in farms dedicated to breeding small mammals.

At the time, the World Health Organization said these possible infections could be the first known cases of animal-to-human transmission of the new coronavirus.