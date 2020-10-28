More than 500,000 infections in 24 hours – Executive Digest

A number of new Covid-19 cases reported worldwide by the AFP agency shows that a new global daily maximum has been exceeded: another 500,000 infections in the last 24 hours.

The figure again suggests that the second wave of the pandemic is accelerating rapidly.

According to AFP, 516,898 new infections, a new milestone and 7,723 deaths from Covid-19 were reported this Tuesday.

Given the new “records” set in Europe this Wednesday, this number should rise again in the next 24 hours.

According to AFP, there have been an average of more than 220,000 new infections per day worldwide for the past seven days – a 44% increase from the previous week.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, which has followed global epidemiological developments since the first cases, more than 44 million cases and more than 1.1 million deaths have been recorded worldwide since the pandemic began.

The three countries hardest hit by Covid-19 worldwide are the United States, India and Brazil. They are also the ones who have reported the most deaths from Covid-19.

In Europe, France, Spain and the United Kingdom are the countries with the most infections: 1.24 million, 1.11 million and 920,000 in that order.