More than 6,000 drivers were arrested in 2020 for having died for years – Executive Digest

As of October 15, the authorities had arrested 6,492 people for driving licenses more than five years ago. According to Jornal de Notícias (JN), this is an average of 22 arrests per day.

In the same period, 2518 driving offenses were registered whose driver’s license had expired more than two years ago.

In statements to the JN, the National Road Safety Authority (ANSR) says the explanation for these numbers is “ignorance of legislative changes”.

In 2017, the change in the law stipulated that the driver’s license for light vehicles would be renewed for qualified drivers before January 2, 2013 at the age of 50.

In the next two years, in 2018 and 2019, this change in the law increased the number of crimes and also the number of arrests of people who drove without legal authorization.

ANSR reveals that in 2018, 4147 administrative offenses were recorded for holding a driver’s license that had expired more than two years ago. In 2019 that number rose to 4,205.

This year, PSP and GNR had 2,518 records by October 15, as the JN also states.

“Ignorance of the law is not an excuse, but the truth is that these people do not pose an additional risk on the streets,” said Prevenção Rodoviária Portuguesa President José Miguel Trigoso.

This year anyone who is 52 to 57 years old and has not yet renewed the document is violating the document.