More than 751 thousand contracts with a moratorium until September. Families Run With Home Loans – Executive Digest

More than 751 thousand contracts with a moratorium until September. Families Run With Home Loans

As of September 30, the date the deadline for applying for bank client access to the public moratorium ended, applications for membership in credit moratoriums comprised 812,214 contracts, according to the Banco de Portugal (BdP) released this Thursday . .

According to the regulator, by that time the institutions had applied the default support measures to 751,725 ​​contracts, with the remaining 60,489 contracts corresponding to situations that were still under scrutiny or did not meet access conditions.

Today’s data also shows that 42% of loan agreements to which the support measures provided in the moratoria were applied were mortgage loans and other mortgage loans (317,606).

Support measures were also applied to consumer credit agreements (217,787) and corporate, sole proprietorship credit agreements (ENI) and others (216,332).

During this period under study, the focus is on family inquiries. As of September 30, 2020, credit agreements with consumers (families) represented the bulk of the credit transactions benefiting from defaults (71%), while the remaining transactions related to loans to businesses, ENI and others (29%). ).