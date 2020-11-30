More than 9.5 million see the anniversary “crime scene”

The «Tatort» turns 50. This is celebrated with a double episode. The first part took place on Sunday evening.

Berlin (dpa) – The anniversary ‘crime scene’ overshadowed the television contest on Sunday evening. 9.54 million (27.1 percent) followed the first part of the double episode “In the family” from 20:15. For the 50th birthday of the ARD crime series, the teams from Dortmund and Munich have decided together. Dominik Graf directed the first part.

ZDF’s love story “Inga Lindström: The Stolen Heart” with Rufus Beck, Patrick Rapold and Julia Bremermann reached 4.36 million (12.4%). Sat.1 broadcast the casting show “The Voice of Germany”, 2.27 million (7.5%) wanted to see it.

The American comedy “Bad Moms 2” on RTL was seen by 1.65 million (4.9%). The science fiction film “Deadpool” on ProSieben hit 1.51 million (4.5%). 1.33 million viewers (4.1%) spent the evening with the comic adaptation “Asterix & Obelix – On behalf of Her Majesty” on RTLzwei. The action comedy “Johnny English” on ZDFneo drew 430,000 people (1.2%).