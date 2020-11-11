Moritz Neumeier receives the “Salzburg Bull”

The “Bull of Salzburg” has been awarded since 1982. It has been awarded in Salzburg for 15 years, and since then the participating broadcasters have alternated with it.

Stuttgart (dpa) – Stand-up artist Moritz Neumeier receives the cabaret award “Salzburger Stier” 2021. The award is awarded by public radio stations in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and South Tyrol, as announced by the Südwestrundfunk (SWR) in Stuttgart.

For Switzerland, the poet, director and author of the slam Lara Stoll will receive the award. Comedian and actor Thomas Stipsits will receive the “Salzburger Stier” for Austria. The awards are endowed with 6,000 euros each, the award ceremony will be held on 8 May 2021 in the Karlsruhe cultural center “Tollhaus”.

In addition to their theatrical programs, the 2021 winners are also regularly represented on television, on the Internet and on radio, as Südwestrundfunk further announced. For example, Neumeier has not only participated in poetry slams in Germany, Austria and Switzerland since 2008. Together with Till Reiners, since 2017 he also presents the satirical podcast “Talk ohne Gast”, which can be heard on the radio, among other things . Neumeier likes to talk about life, marriage and children and the constant failure to meet their own needs. “Politics is always one step away,” SWR says of the artist.