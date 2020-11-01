Most of the cemeteries are open, but with restrictions and prohibitions – society

The tradition of visiting cemeteries to pay homage to the dead is marked this Sunday with new health rules ranging from wearing a mask to banning metropolitan areas. Some rooms will be closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition to the All Saints holiday, this Sunday is celebrated in anticipation of the Day of the Dead, which is observed on Monday. This was the reason for the government’s decision to restrict traffic between municipalities in continental territory on the weekend between last Friday and Tuesday with the aim of “curbing the transmission of the virus and the spread of the disease”.

Most of the city councils decided to keep the cemeteries open this weekend, but there are more than a dozen parishes, mainly in the north, which set the cemeteries to close on these dates, including Esposende, Póvoa de Varzim, Matosinhos, Porto, Maia, Gondomar, Estarreja, Murtosa, Oliveira de Azeméis, Vizela, Fafe, Vila Nova de Famalicão and Guimarães.

In the municipality of Porto, the mayor of the city, Rui Moreira, justified the decision to close the cemeteries this weekend, including Monday, with the need to change the means of compliance with the ban on traffic between the municipalities to establish this In order to minimize the effects of this closure, the opening times of these rooms would be extended in the last week.

With a limited stay of up to 30 minutes, a capacity set for each situation and no gatherings of more than five people, the cemeteries of Viana do Castelo will be open this Sunday and Monday, the municipality said.

Still in the north, the Vila Real City Council will “take extraordinary measures” to mandate access to cemeteries. This means that the operating time is from 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., the entrance is capacity-dependent and the stay should not exceed 30 minutes.In a row, the bathrooms are closed and the use of a mask in the cemetery, hand disinfection and the use of gloves for handling buckets, brooms and other devices for common use are compulsory.

In the city of Bragança, the district capital, the two cemeteries remain open on All Saints’ Day holidays, with limited people and a longer stay, as well as other sanitary measures against the Covid-19, similar to those previously intended for the cemeteries of the city of Seia in the Guarda district, which are open with extended hours to allow citizens to visit the spaces subject to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

In the Castelo Branco district, the Oleiros municipal cemetery remains open, with controlled access and a ban on the exchange of detergents due to covid-19, a situation that will also occur in the municipality of Cartaxo, in the Santarém district. with the decision to extend working hours to avoid the concentration of people and ensure compliance with protective measures due to the pandemic, and in the city of Évora, the district capital, with the two cemeteries that operate according to different rules, including a maximum of 80 People at the same time in everyone.

In Lisbon, the capital will keep the cemeteries open at normal times, but there will be entrance controls, the use of a mask will be mandatory and the chapels will be closed, with a similar situation in the rest of the district including Loures, Oeiras and Mafra.

Further south of mainland Portugal, the Setúbal cemeteries remain open, but metropolitan areas with more than ten people are banned due to covid-19, and the Faro cemeteries are open, but limited to a maximum of 50 people at a time. mandatory to use a mask inside.

In the Madeira Autonomous Region, the four cemeteries in the municipality of Funchal will be open, but with a limited number of entries, people from each family and length of stay in the room.

No indications of changes in the functioning of the cemeteries have been made for the Azores.