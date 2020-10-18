Movements donate ten tons of food to popular banks from

On Saturday (17), the date of the end of the National Day for Healthy Eating and Hunger, approximately ten tons of fresh groceries were donated to 16 popular food banks and 1,200 lunch boxes for people in need. the street.

The day took place October 15-17, when activities to defend healthy eating and fight hunger were held in celebration of World Food Day on October 16.

“The day is also an opportunity to make the Brazilian people, society, the corporate sector, governments and the international community aware of the moment we are living in Brazil. And it does not end because the journey is actually a journey Process to raise awareness and maintain this concern about food insecurity of the population and this mobilization of denunciation while actively strengthening these expressions of solidarity, “said Alexandre Pires, coordinator of the Popular Food Bank Network, coordinator of the Sabiá center and executive coordinator of ASA Pernambuco.

One of the food banks considered was that of the municipality of Vale da Paz in the neighborhood of Maranguape 2 in the city of Paulista, where 93 families are so far registered. “There are many vulnerable and unsupported families with this pandemic, so this is very important for those unable to support themselves,” said Luciene Barros, bank coordinator and popular health agent in the community.

Armazém do Campo Recife, a space for the commercialization of family farm products made by the base of the Landless Rural Workers Movement (MST), which with the pandemic have played an important role in the donation of food and lunch boxes, like what on the trip has happened.

“This is an extension of the warehouse’s mission, which is no longer just a space for marketing but a space for solidarity; a space for sale as a space for sharing; a space for food sales as a space for elaboration.” of food to satisfy the hunger of the homeless, “said Ramos Figueiredo, administrator of Armazém do Campo do Recife.

For the MST, a healthy diet has a direct impact on health and thus on the importance of agroecology in the fight against Covid-19.

“Our fight today is for clean and non-toxic food and that brings us to health and the belief that it is the quality of health that has strengthened us in this fight against inequality and pesticide use. So we are as MST included In the fight for health, we always believe that the issue of healthy agriculture works with families who settle down and camp, “emphasizes Leka Rodrigues, head of the MST’s health sector.

The day’s supporters include the Pernambuco State Government’s Agronomic Institute of Pernambuco (IPA), which helped transport food with trucks. “IPA works in the areas of production, organization and support of the family farm, so it is important for us to discuss World Food Day and the role of the family farm in producing healthy food. It is important to ensure the right to food and access to food “, believes Reginaldo Alves, CEO of IPA.

“Sustainable agriculture, family farming and agroecology are able to produce food. There is solidarity between the people of the countryside and the people of the city to donate food. This shows that we are producing and that production could be much stronger if there were government policies to encourage this opportunity for the farming population to have the family farm donate this food to the urban population, “said Alexandre.

The National Day for Healthy Eating and Against Hunger was organized by the Hands of Solidarity Campaign, Archdiocese of Olinda and Recife, Popular Front Brazil, Periferia Viva Campaign and Fiocruz-PE. With the support of articulation in the semi-arid region (ASA), Via Campesina, MST, Fetape, CUT, Movement of Workers and Lawyers (MTD), Santa Casa de Misericórdia do Recife, UFPE, UPE, Unicap, UFAPE, IFPE and IF-Sertão .

Anyone wishing to donate to the Popular Food Banks Network can forward food and cleaning supplies donations to the parent bank or donate money via bank transfer or deposit.

Address: Banco Mãe, Rua 1º de Março, 34 (entrance from Imperador Dom Pedro II street, next to the Campo Recife warehouse)

For donations:

Northeast Farmer Youth Association – Terra livre

Bank of Brazil

0697-1

Current account 58892-X (other banks replace X with 0)

CNPJ 09.423.270 / 0001-80

Please visit the Hands Solidarity campaign website for more information

Source: BdF Pernambuco

Edition: Vanessa Gonzaga