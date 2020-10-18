Movimentos distributed 400 lunch boxes in SP: “People are for

In 19 countries in all regions of Brazil, more than 100 measures against hunger have been carried out since October 16, World Food Day, as part of the National Day of the Fight against Hunger and for Food Sovereignty.

In São Paulo (SP) actions of the Periferia Viva campaign related to the issue of the right to food were distributed throughout the capital. In the southern zone, the Paulo Freire School, in collaboration with the Gente é Para Brilhar campaign, distributed 400 lunch boxes to low-income families in the communities of Boqueirão and Jardim São Savério.

:: Read More: 65 Million Brazilians May Not Have Enough Food ::

In addition to “Lunchbox”, the program also included medical care and legal assistance, as well as the distribution of books on reading wheels with children.

“Yesterday was World Food Day and unfortunately we have nothing to celebrate as Brazil is returning to the world hunger card. Today we are more than 10 million Brazilians who have nothing to eat and most of these people who are hungry are children”, says Adília Nogueira of the Workers’ Rights Movement (MTD).

Healthy lunch boxes

Using organic ingredients and from agrarian reform, the lunch boxes were prepared by the chef Paula Bandeira, who was thrilled to know that she would cook for many of the Northeasters who live in the communities. The Bahian emphasizes that Brazil “has to learn again how to eat”, but above all looks to the next one.

“It is necessary that people stop thinking that it is normal to see people starving, to see people on the street. Everyone who lives in this world is a brother, ”says Bandeira.

:: Read also: Solidarity campaign promotes food donation for indigenous peoples of the light reserve ::

The actions of the national holiday are organized by, among others, Via Campesina Brasil, movements of the Brasil Popular Fronts and Povo Sem Medo, organizations of the Unified Field for Land, Work and Dignity, the Forum of Trade Union Centers.

“We bring healthy food with us from the family farm, but we also ask people: What do we eat? Why is the price of food so high?” Adds Nogueira.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the solidarity of the Paulo Freire National School – in partnership with the Landless Rural Workers Movement (MST), the Popular Youth Levant and the MTD – has been delivering baskets of staple food and developing other action in both communities.

Among them there was the training of community agents to create, guide and maintain cards in the middle of the development of covid-19. The public health training course was also set up in other parts of the country, such as Recife, as part of the “Hands in Solidarity” campaign.

“Unfortunately, the people here don’t have a long life expectancy. We find it hard to know that the food is increasing [de preço] every single day. People can’t buy a simple basket, a mix for the week. To see Brazil return to a region where hunger speaks louder is very painful, ”explains Dandara Lima, who lives in Jardim São Savério and was one of the agents trained in the course.

:: Find out more: Articles | Food sovereignty in Brazil has not yet been achieved:

Families in the garden of São Savério were homeless after a fire last week, including many children / Pedro Stropasolas

Fire and hunger

Anderson de Jesus, also based in Jardim São Savério, stressed the importance of action in the midst of the critical situation the community finds itself in. In the past week, a fire displaced dozens of families, whose homes and belongings were destroyed.

“As you saw there, our people are fragile. We just have to thank them. I hope more people can help us because we have to. If you look at it, it’s not just today, no, hunger is coming a lot . Time, “says Jesus.

:: Follow: Popular Movements Donate 10 Tons to Popular Food Banks Network in PE ::

In Brazil, the quality of food is guaranteed by Law 11.346 / 06. According to the IBGE from 2018, 10.3 million Brazilians currently spend the day without all meals. The situation was exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the country returned to the hunger map where it has not been since 2014.

World Food Day on October 16 was launched to reflect on the current picture of world food. The date was chosen to commemorate the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in 1945. According to the United Nations (UN), more than 821 million people on the planet were hungry in 2018. On average, one in nine people.

Edition: Vivian Fernandes