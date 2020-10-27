MPF will oversee the murder investigation

The investigation into the kidnapping and murder of the farmer Ênio Pasqualin, chairman of the Landless Rural Workers Movement (MST), in Terra in Rio Bonito do Iguaçu (PR) is being monitored by the Federal Ministry of Public Affairs (MPF).

The agency set up an administrative follow-up procedure (No. 01/2020) on Monday (26) and will monitor the case. Pasqualin was reportedly abducted from the house he lived in with his family in the Ireno Alves dos Santos settlement and his body was shot hours later on Sunday morning (25).

The establishment was undertaken by the Regional Civil Rights Prosecutor, according to the MPF, “taking into account the role of monitoring and handling complaints of violence, persecution and other forms of indiscriminate action against leaders of social movements on the ground.”

Ênio Pasqualin began his involvement in the movement back in 1996 in Rio Bonito do Iguaçu, where he was part of one of the largest occupations of the landless: On April 17th, around three thousand families occupied the latifundio of Giacomet Marodin, the current macaw logger that year.

In a statement, the movement called for an investigation into the execution and arrest of those involved, as well as the lawsuit over Pasqualin’s death. “You took the life of a father, a husband, and left his two daughters, son and wife in inexplicable pain.”

“Whether in the field of the production and organization of settlers, when he was president of the center of the municipal associations of the Ireno Alves dos Santos (Cacia) settlement or when he helped the sons and daughters of the settlers and settlers organize themselves to fight for Land in large parts of the Araupel area continue, ”says the MST.

Brasil de Fato contacted the Paraná Public Security Secretariat for more information about the crime and the investigation. However, there was no response until the posting of this message.

