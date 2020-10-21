mPOS Terminals Market 2020 Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study 2026

mPOS terminals market, a major beneficiary of this change, is gaining a substantial traction in this transformative merchandizing landscape. The increasing penetration of EMV contactless payments in digitized financial transaction is undeniably boosting global mobile POS terminals industry share.

Payment service providers are scrupulously planning to bring forth an array of products that not only boost their day to day sales but also improve the consumer experience. Concurrently, many central banks, payment networks and other governmental bodies across the globe are also implementing mobile POS systems by virtue of its extensive benefits like ease of installation, less settlement time, and scalability of solution.

As a matter of fact, in 2018, card payments held nearly 46% of the overall transaction in Europe, with the number of card payments going up by 4%, reaching a total of 544 million. Adoption of such payment methods could massively boost mPOS terminal demand across multiple business verticals.

Digital wallets, on the other hand, have influenced numerous companies to offer cloud-based POS solutions. ePaisa POS is one such platform that provides omnichannel payment acceptance like digital wallets, cards, QR scanner, and UPI. It allows SMBs to smoothly run their business while enhancing efficiency and profitability.

Considering these aspects,predicts that the mPOS terminal market could surpass USD 80 billion by the year 2026.

Handheld mPOS terminals are turning out to be vital for small and medium-sized retail outlets as it helps in enhancing customer’s shopping experience. These terminals allow shoppers to make payments through debit & credit cards, mobile wallets, and EMV/chip cards, lowering payment processing time for stores. Integration of advanced technologies like biometric fingerprint ID and facial detection could facilitate improved authorized and secured transactions.

Cloud-based mPOS solutions are expected to witness lucrative demand owing to its remarkable benefits like flexible functionalities and low cost. They offer consumers the ability to efficiently use POS platform with the help of a stable internet connection.

Besides, mPOS software allows tracking orders, managing inventory, and storing vital customer data, helping enhance store profitability and productivity. Furthermore, these solutions deliver high level of user comfort compared to on-premise terminals as well as better functionality.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the mPOS Terminals Market.

The hospitality sector is actively embracing mPOS terminals to provide improved convince to customers while making payment transactions. The device finds application across coffee shops, resorts, hotels, and amusement parks, providing high-level security & encryption, on-demand reporting, visual reports, and mobility features. It also helps in managing inventory and stocks across businesses.

Rapid development in the technological landscape and rampant expansion across the retail sector is expected to fuel LATAM mPOS terminal market growth. Big retail firms in LATAM are now offering convenient and fast online retail services, and investing in new development activities to streamline online payment systems.

