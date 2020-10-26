MST leader in Paraná is found dead

The body of the leader of the Paraná Landless Peasant Movement, Ênio Pasqualin, was found this Sunday morning (25) near the Ireno Alves dos Santos settlement in the municipality of Rio Bonito do Iguaçu with signs of execution. Pasqualin had been taken from his home by kidnappers the evening before, according to the MST.

In a statement, the movement called for an investigation into the execution and arrest of those involved, as well as the lawsuit over Pasqualin’s death. “You took the life of a father, a husband, and left his two daughters, son and wife in inexplicable pain.”

Brasil de Fato contacted the Paraná Public Security Secretariat for more information about the crime and the investigation. However, there was no response until the posting of this message.

The national coordinator of the MST, João Paulo Rodrigues, positioned himself on social networks:

With sadness that we received the news of Enio Pasqualin’s murder from @MST_Oficial in Rio Bonito PR. @Policiacivilpr is already in the region and is conducting the investigation, MST calls for investigation and punishment of the perpetrators! All of our solidarity with families and our MSTPR militancy.

Ex-President Dilma Rousseff also said on social media that Pasqualin was murdered “precisely because he fought for people’s right to dignity, to take their livelihood from the country and build a better country”. The PT also called for answers from the Paraná government: “It is the duty of the authorities to clarify the death of this brave warrior and to punish the murderers. My solidarity with the family. “

Federal MP and PT President Gleisi Hoffmann also commented on the case. The parliamentarian said on social networks that “violence in the countryside in Paraná has been a reality for some time”.

“With the election of Bolsonaro and Ratinho Jr., it only got worse. Evictions are often threatened in the courts and against the lives of militants on the part of farmers. The government’s public relations have an obligation to talk about the crime, investigate it and security guarantee for agrarian reform activists, ”defends Hoffman.

On social media, Chamber of Deputies PT Chairman Enio Verri called Pasqualin’s murder a “landowner’s trademark”. “The latifundium’s blunt fearlessness rests on the guarantee, if not the incentive, of the representatives of Brazil and Paranás.”

Ênio Pasqualin began his involvement in the movement back in 1996 in Rio Bonito do Iguaçu, where he was part of one of the largest occupations of the landless: On April 17th, around three thousand families occupied the latifundio of Giacomet Marodin, the current macaw logger that year.

“Pasnio Pasqualin has always been a peasant who was steadfast in battle,” says the MST.

“Whether in the field of the production and organization of settlers, when he was president of the center of the municipal associations of the Ireno Alves dos Santos (Cacia) settlement or when he helped the sons and daughters of the settlers and settlers organize themselves to fight for Land in large parts of the Araupel area continue, ”says the MST.

