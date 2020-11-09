Multi-Touch Equipment Market Analysis, Industry Outlook, Growth and Forecast 2024

Intensifying focus on convenience of customer has fueled the demand for multi-touch screens, which has been playing a considerable role in the growth of multi-touch equipment market size over the coming years. Keypads and keyboards are being substituted with touch screens in smartphones and tablets to facilitate effective machine-customer interaction. Also, industrial instruments, home appliances, and vending machines are being incorporated with touch screens, which has positively affected multi-touch equipment market outlook.

Rising demand for intuitive technologies in various digital devices along with substantial progress in sensing technologies is likely to offer impetus to multi-touch equipment market size by 2024. The market growth is driven by exponentially augmenting demand for the technology from diverse verticals, especially from infotainment, education, retail, and entertainment, where they are predominantly used. Moreover, wearable and electronic devices are being increasingly equipped with touch panel displays, which is expected to substantially augment multi-touch equipment industry share. Multi-touch equipment industry size is likely to amass revenue of around 20 billion by 2024.

Numerous sectors, such as hospitality and retail are using intelligent kiosk along with multi-touch technology to gain attraction of customers. For example, in August 2018, McDonald’s installed self-ordering kiosks integrated with multi-touch displays across its outlets. Growing adoption rate of the technology will offer lucrative growth prospects to multi-touch equipment market.

Entertainment sector has been witnessing increased usage of multi-touch equipment in joysticks and gaming consoles. Given the spiraling demand from the entertainment industry, Market players are endeavoring to develop technically innovative products, keeping in mind the requirements of the industry. For instance, in March 2017, Sony Corporation launched Xperia Projector integrated with a myriad of sensors, which offers advanced ways to interact and communicate. With the device, projection can be displayed over interactive multi-touch screen tables or walls for gaming and movie applications. Such advancements and applications will generate lucrative growth possibilities for multi-touch equipment market growth.

Asia Pacific has observed expansion in key end use industries such as retail and entertainment, which coupled with technological advancements has translated into huge demand for multi-touch equipment. For instance, in 2015, MultiTouch Ltd., a leading company in interactive display systems started commencement of its business in the region with the inaugural of new offices. The company also launched an innovative product, namely MultiTaction iWall. Development and launch of such products is expected to impel multi-touch equipment market size over the coming years. In addition, prolific growth of the retail sector in the emerging economies of the region, such as China, Japan, and India are likely to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market.

