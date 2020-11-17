Multi-Touch Equipment Market New Business Opportunities and Investment Research Report 2020 – 2024

The launch of newly designed and multi-functional electronics equipment installed with touch systems will turn out to be rather beneficial for the contributors in the multi-touch equipment market. A few days ago, Ideum launched a smart coffee table with integrated touch systems. In the Pico smart coffee table, it has installed an 8th generation graphics card and advanced touch technology that supports nearly 80 simultaneous touch points. This newly developed touch coffee table enables a user to automate the varieties of system tasks with the help of RFID software utilities. The surging requirement of such smart tables in schools, libraries, waiting rooms, corporate offices, and the retail sector is likely to propel the product demand on a large scale.

In another instance, a leading OEM, Smartron has launched a next-generation multifunctional laptop with a multitouch feature in India. It is noteworthy to mention that India has been emerging as one of the largest markets for consumer electronics across the globe, and the launch of such advanced computing context devices will help consolidate its stance in the global industry. With the development of such multitouch supported devices, companies have been trying to modernize the functionality of electronic devices. The increasing demand for mobiles, smartphones, and numerous electronics gadgets with touch screens across India will also propel the multi-touch equipment market size. Consumers giving preference for the products integrated with such touch screen technologies has been encouraging designers to deploy touch displays into their products.

The rapidly transforming interface technology and the on-going advancements in product design have been propelling multi-touch equipment market trends. The emergence of high-definition graphics along with the advent of new technologies such as IoT and artificial intelligence have also had a positive influence on the product development. The ease of application and design integrity of multi-touch devices has encouraged most of the end-users to adopt this next-generation transformation. Most of the consumer electronic product manufacturers, automakers, and several other industries have been inventing touch displays for real-life products. Depending upon the consumers’ approach toward the acceptance of such a computing interface, the players in the multi-touch equipment market have been unveiling a diverse portfolio of varied products. The growing availability of highly advanced touchscreen devices will thus have a considerable influence on industry growth over the years ahead.

Nowadays, in order to attract more consumers, most of the companies have been tapping the latest technology trends such as the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence. On these grounds, product manufacturers have been signing long-term agreements with technology companies. For instance, recently, Microsoft announced its plan to launch an IoT and Intelligent Edge solution for its device partners. The newly developed device integrated with multitouch collaboration tools can be incorporated in MS Office and other Microsoft team applications. The advanced version of products having IoT spatial intelligence capabilities will help end-users tap the environmental data and enhance the users’ experience. The increasing use of touch displays to boost the product performance and operational capability is thus likely to promote multi-touch equipment market share.

Over the last few years, in order to resolve the design related problems of product development engineers, several companies have been continuously involved in the development of touch encoders. Recently, Grayhill, Inc., introduced a touch encoder development kit for the engineers who are looking forward to replacing traditional user input devices with multi-touch gestures. The development of the touch encoder kit has apparently helped software engineers configure the device very easily. The increasing availability of advanced design and customer friendly electronic devices will thereby have a considerable impact on the growth of multi-touch equipment industry outlook.

The escalating use of infotainment systems in the vehicles along with the surging deployment of multi-touch equipment in TVs, smartphones, laptops, and tablets are the most pivotal driving forces influencing the commercialization landscape of multi-touch equipment market. Heavy investments in R&D activities to modernize the existing product ranges also will push the industry trends ahead. For the record, multi-touch equipment market size is slated to be pegged at an appreciable USD 20 billion by the end of 2024.

