Multidisciplinary teams to monitor private security will begin in early 2021 – Executive Digest

The multidisciplinary teams to monitor private security activities, made up of the PSP, Tax and Customs Service, Working Conditions and Social Security Agency, will start work in early 2021, it was announced today.

The operationalization of these inspection teams was one of the topics approved at the meeting of the Private Security Council (CSP) held today at the Ministry of Internal Administration (MAI), chaired by the Deputy Secretary of State and Internal Administration, Antero Luís.

In a statement, the MAI notes that the multidisciplinary inspection teams between the PSP, the Tax and Customs Authority, the Working Conditions Authority and the Social Security Institute are provided for in the Internal Security Act and that their work has already started and is planned to begin to do business together early next year.

The CSP, the advisory body of the MAI, also approved contributions to the regulation of the Law on Private Security, with the release of the Regulations on the Provision of Private Security Services and the Security System for Professional Card Models Mandatory for Shows and Entertainment, Assistants of the Sports Hall at Sports Shows and Fees provided for in the legislation regulating the activity of private security.

According to MAI, the Private Security Council has also endorsed the Internal Functioning Ordinance and the new model of the annual private security report, which will come into effect next year.

In MAI’s view, the approval of the regulation was a historic milestone for this MAI Advisory Board, 16 years after the need for this internal regulation to exist was legally established.

At the meeting it was also decided to propose to the government the creation of a private security day for September 5th, the date of the first law degree in Portugal, which regulated private security activities.

The CSP had representatives from the GNR, the PSP, the Immigration and Border Service, the Judicial Police, the General Inspectorate of Internal Administration, the MAI General Secretariat and the General Directorate of the Maritime Authority, as well as representatives from the sector, namely the Association of Marine Companies. Security, National Association of Security Companies and Portuguese Security Association, professional associations.