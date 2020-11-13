Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Growth, Trend, Demand, Top Players, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

The multiparameter patient monitoring market is expected to witness significant growth owing to rising prevalence of patients suffering from chronic and acute diseases. Increase in number of diabetic patients have massively enhanced the demand for MPM systems. Diabetic patients are mostly susceptible to multiple cardiovascular diseases and require multiparameter patient monitors for effective diagnoses.

With technological advancements these equipment are becoming more potent like becoming wireless and portable and multiparameter patient monitoring market participants are increasingly vying with each other to maintain a competitive edge in the industry.

Increasing investment in the multiparameter patient monitoring market and related R&D is also being driven by continual association of medical device manufacturers with clinicians who have given rise to a demand for reliable and easily operable machines at competitive costs. The multiparameter patient monitoring industry is expected to register considerable growth with the adoption of such systems in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers as they are in highly effective in places like labs and treatment suites, emergency department, intensive care suites, general ward recovery and post-anesthesia recovery.

Various electronic monitoring equipment play the part of patient monitoring when the patients are not under the direct supervision of a doctor or nurse and various health parameters such as body temperature, electrical activity of the heart, blood pressure, cardiac output, respiration rate and amount of oxygen and carbon dioxide in the blood are measured by these devices.

Regionally, China is a major market for multiparameter patient monitoring industry. As per estimates, China multiparameter patient monitoring market size is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.8% over 2019-2025, driven by the expansive prevalence of cardiovascular diseases that is expected to rise further in the ensuing years. Aided by the rising occurrence of cardiovascular diseases and the increasing healthcare expenditure in the region, China multiparameter patient monitoring industry share will proliferate over 2019-2025.

Prominent industry players like Medtronic, Mindray Medical International, Masimo Corporation, Spacelab Healthcare, and GE Healthcare are engaging in numerous business strategies like acquisition, new product launch, geographic expansions and mergers to enhance their revenue streams and achieve sustainable profits.

