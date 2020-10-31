Museum directors protest the closure

The first block hit art museums hard. The subsequent closure of the houses will aggravate the crisis. Your directors are sounding the alarm.

Bonn (dpa) – The directors of well-known art museums in Germany protested in a letter against the closure of their homes due to the new Corona regulations. “It is clear that politicians have tried to take a differentiated approach when designing the new block,” said the 36 administrators.

Unfortunately, the cultural scene is once again extremely affected and with it the museums, which will be closed for several weeks for the second time this year. “With all our understanding of the challenges Corona is imposing on us all, we believe this is a bad decision.”

Museums were among the safest public places. The hygiene and distance regulations that have been developed since March, the limitation of the number of visitors and the constant prevention of larger openings and events have proved their worth. If museums were to close again, it would seem more a symbolic gesture. “It is incomprehensible to us why it is possible to keep hardware stores, car dealerships and other stores open, but museums that have the same or larger areas for public traffic around the corona are closed.”

Signatories include Stephan Berg, director of the Kunstmuseum Bonn, Frédéric Bußmann, general director of the Chemnitz art collections, Peter Gorschlüter, director of the Folkwang Museum Essen, Ulrike Groos, director of the Kunstmuseum Stuttgart, Alexander Klar, director of the Kunsthalle Hamburg , Eva Kraus, Director of the Bundeskunsthalle in Bonn and Felix Krämer, Director General of the Museum Kunstpalast Foundation in Düsseldorf.