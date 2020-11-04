Musk admits that Tesla was “about a month” from bankruptcy when it launched Model 3 – Executive Digest

Tesla CEO Elon Musk admitted Tuesday that his electric vehicle company was about a month from bankruptcy, a process that has worsened in recent years while he was still trying to figure out how to mass-produce Model 3.

While talking to a follower about Tesla’s fundraising on the social network Twitter, he was asked directly: “How close was Tesla to bankruptcy when it succeeded in bringing the Model 3 into mass production?”

To which Musk replied, “We came the next about a month. The ramp up to the introduction of the Model 3 was extremely stressful and painful for a long time – from mid-2017 to mid-2019. Production and logistics were hell, ”he suspected.

Musk never hid his opinion on what he calls the “hell of production and logistics” involved in the process of using an electric vehicle for large-scale production. However, it never revealed exactly how little separate it was from possible bankruptcy.

It is recalled that in early 2019 – when Tesla was making fewer than 63,000 models 3 per quarter – Elon Musk raised billions by promoting the company’s freelance ambitions with institutional investors.

In the third quarter, Tesla posted its fifth consecutive quarter of earnings, largely thanks to sales of regulatory loans.

The company is not only announcing production figures for Model 3. However, since the hell of “production and logistics” with Model 3 in the US, it has opened a new plant in Shanghai that will produce 150,000 Model 3s per year and then increase annual production to at least 250,000 vehicles per year, inclusive Model Y and Model 3.

This Tuesday, Musk also defended his unprecedented compensation package on Twitter.

Another follower commented on Musk’s agreement in 2018 to remain as Tesla’s CEO and give up his salary to accumulate the company’s stock purchase rights if the goals are met.

Yes, although I didn’t expect the stock to go up that fast this quickly. The reason for the stock options is that they are needed to pay humanity to get to Mars in 10 to 20 years.

