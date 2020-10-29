MVAS Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2020 – 2024

The growth trajectory of MVAS Market is expected to display a rising trend, subject to its extensive applications across the telecom, healthcare & IT, BFSI, education, retail, entertainment & media, and government sectors. A steep rise in the popularity of social media websites along with the growing use of mobile payment apps will also offer bright prospects for the business.

Escalated demand for availing entertainment services on mobiles coupled with introduction of LTE services for mobiles & smartphones will lucratively influence MVAS market trends. , “Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) industry, which was evaluated at USD 400 billion in 2016, is forecast to surpass USD 1300 billion by 2024.”

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/303

Rapid technological advancement in mobile networking along with the introduction of 4G/5G LTE networks is anticipated to offer expansive growth scope for MVAS (mobile value-added services) market over 2017-2024. Extensive utilization of application-based services is prompting mobile network operators & providers to develop innovative platforms for 3G, 4G & 5G networks.

Mobile value-added services offer application developers, mobile operators, manufacturers, and other vendors greater prospects to extend their customer reach and generate revenues. To meet growing customer demand, MVAS industry vendors are providing varied services, such as MMS, mobile email & IM, mobile advertising, SMS, mobile infotainment solutions, mobile money, and location-based services.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the MVAS Market. They are as follows:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon, Inc., Apple, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Baidu, Inc., Etihad Etisalat Company, Gaana.com, Gemalto, Google, Inc., Guvera Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Inmobi Pte. Ltd., Intersec Group, KongZhong Corporation, Mahindra Comviva, Mavenir Systems, Nokia Corporation, NTT DoCoMo, Inc., One97Communications Limited, OnMobile Global Limited, Opencode Systems, Saavn LLC, Samsung Electronics, Sprint Corporation LLC, Tech Mahindra, Tencent Holdings Limited, Vodafone Group PLC, WeChat, Wynk Limited, ZTE Corporation

APAC mobile education segment is estimated to garner considerable proceeds in MVAS market over the coming years. Mobile Education has garnered massively popularity in the region. In addition, expansion of smart devices industry across the region is expected to offer an impetus to the education sector in South-Asian countries.

Presently, the education services are mostly restricted to on call tutor solutions, IVR and SMS based English language learning and examination alerts, but as per estimates, MVAS industry in Asia Pacific countries will grow speedily owing to growing demand for value added services from millennial population.

Request for Customization of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/303

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4 MVAS Market, By Solution

4.1 MVAS industry share by solution, 2016 & 2024

4.2 SMS

4.2.1 SMS MVAS industry estimates and forecast, by region, 2012 – 2024

4.3 MMS

4.3.1 MMS MVAS industry estimates and forecast, by region, 2012 – 2024

4.4 Instant Messaging/Email

4.4.1 Instant messaging/Email MVAS industry estimates and forecast, by region, 2012 – 2024

4.5 Mobile Money

4.5.1 Mobile money MVAS industry estimates and forecast, by region, 2012 – 2024

4.6 Infotainment

4.6.1 Infotainment MVAS industry estimates and forecast, by region, 2012 – 2024

4.7 Others

4.7.1 Other MVAS solutions industry estimates and forecast, by region, 2012 – 2024

Chapter 5 MVAS Market, By Application

5.1 MVAS market share by application, 2016 & 2024

5.2 BFSI

5.2.1 BFSI market estimates and forecast, by region, 2012 – 2024

5.3 Retail

5.3.1 Retail market estimates and forecast, by region, 2012 – 2024

5.4 Government

5.4.1 Government market estimates and forecast, by region, 2012 – 2024

5.5 Healthcare

5.5.1 Healthcare market estimates and forecast, by region, 2012 – 2024

5.6 Education

5.6.1 Education market estimates and forecast, by region, 2012 – 2024

5.7 Entertainment & Media

5.7.1 Entertainment & media market estimates and forecast, by region, 2012 – 2024

5.8 Telecom & IT

5.8.1 Telecom & IT market estimates and forecast, by region, 2012 – 2024

5.9 Others

5.9.1 Other applications market estimates and forecast, by region, 2012 – 2024

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/mobile-value-added-services-mvas-market

About Us: – DecResearch.com, powered by GMI, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed ‘Table of Contents’ for reports being regularly published by GMI. Via this platform, users not only get to answers to their questions about these reports, they also have an additional avenue to talk to the sales and research teams of GMI to learn more about the topics of their interest.

Contact Us: –

DecResearch.com

Website: – https://www.decresearch.com/

Email: info@decresearch.com