MVNO Market Research Report: Know industry Dynamics, Opportunities and Risks 2024

MVNO market has been gaining extensive recognition in recent times, in sync with the evolving business models in a hyper connected digital realm. The progressive pathway carved by MVNO market is vividly evident from the recorded share of USD 55 billion in 2017. Even nearly half a decade back, MVNOs were mostly associated with B2C (business-to consumer) services, and the marketplace has experienced many ups and downs with economic forces and consumer preferences.

Now, close to the termination of three decades since its onset in 1990’s, with the influx of huge data in IT infrastructure, the industry is observing lucrative opportunities from the B2B space. As per estimates, business transactions on internet (both B2B and B2C services) by the end of 2020 would be more than 400 billion per day. As enterprises seek to add extra value to their business models with consumers expecting more seamless and customized real time connectivity, MVNO market is certain to chart a profitable roadmap in the years ahead.

Unlike MNOs, MVNOs are free from investment and maintenance of infrastructure, which allow them to focus on core business activities. MVNOs primarily arose in the telecom landscape to provide services and bundles at wholesale rates, which helped them attract customers, especially the price-sensitive segment. These providers offer loyalty programs and financial services along with regular services provided by MNOS and are continually striving for delivering best-in-class differentiated services, which fulfill changing mobility requirements of customers.

IoT devices are mushrooming and it is estimated that by 2020 the number of IoT devices in use will reach about 20.5 Bn. High-speed data connectivity is a prerequisite for the utilization IoT devices to their maximum potential. MVNOs are increasingly capitalizing on the opportunity provided by IoT devices. MVNOs provide high degree of agility and possess advanced capabilities, due to which they have gained significance in various areas. Smart cities application and connected cars are among the most prominent application area of MVNOs.

The APAC MVNO market share valued at USD 8 billion in 2017 is advancing at a noteworthy pace. The unique business model of MVNOs allow them to offer customized services at affordable rates. The region is amidst economic upturn and is a price-sensitive one, due to which MVNOs have fared well in the region. These companies are rendering specialized services at lucrative rates to the broadening base of smartphones users, which has helped the business model gain large-scale commercialization.

In addition, the region has demonstrated striking advancements in terms of telecom infrastructure upgradation. This coupled with surging adoption of 3G and 4G services is creating a supportive dais for the growth of the MVNO market. Moreover, the governments in the region are aiding the market growth by enacting favorable policies and devising a supporting regulatory framework. Such policies are encouraging the entry of new players to the market, which is anticipated to propel the industry growth in the coming years.

