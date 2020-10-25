Nacional de Madeira and Paços de Ferreira communicate in the emotional game – football

Nacional and Paços de Ferreira shared the points this Saturday after a draw (1-1) in the game at the Estádio da Madeira in Choupana (Funchal).

In a well-played game that was not always played well, the two goals in the second part were scored by Riascos (for Nacional) and Stephen Eustáquio (for Pacenses).

This is not why the Madeira team won at home this season. He’s drawn so many in three games and what he did in the first part yesterday explains that. The nationalist formation was apathetic and the best moves of the first half hour of the game belonged to Paços de Ferreira. The education of the north of the country took the lesson well studied and did not recognize the absence of the coach Pepa, who was positive for Covid-19 for more than a week. Nonetheless, the break went goalless, partly because VAR reversed a penalty that Paços de Ferreira had pointed out for Pedrão’s alleged lack of João Amaral.

In the second half, it was the Nacional who reached the goal of Riascos (57 ‘). Paços reacted and saw Stephen Eustáquio after a good cross from Dor Jan.