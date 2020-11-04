Nasopharyngeal Swabs for COVID-19 Test Kits Market Expanding at 7.7% CAGR by 2025

Selbyville, Delaware, This Global Nasopharyngeal Swabs for COVID-19 Test Kits Market report studies the industry based on one or more segments covering key players, types, applications, products, technology, end-users, and regions for historical data as well as provides forecasts for next few years.

According to this study, over the next five years the Nasopharyngeal Swabs for COVID-19 Test Kits market will register a 7.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 38310 million by 2025, from $ 28430 million in 2019.

This report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Nasopharyngeal Swabs for COVID-19 Test Kits business. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Nasopharyngeal Swabs for COVID-19 Test Kits market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Key players in this research report:

BD

Copan Group

Thermo Fisher

Medical Wire (MWE)

Puritan Medical Products

Kangjian Medical

FL Medical

Deltalab

This report focuses on Nasopharyngeal Swabs for COVID-19 Test Kits volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nasopharyngeal Swabs for COVID-19 Test Kits market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

Global Nasopharyngeal Swabs for COVID-19 Test Kits Market Segmentation:

Nasopharyngeal Swabs for COVID-19 Test Kits market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2020-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Segmentation by type:

Flocked Swabs

Cotton Swabs

Polyester Swabs

Other

The classification of Nasopharyngeal Swabs includes Flocked Swabs, Cotton Swabs, Polyester Swabs, Other, and the proportion of Flocked Swabs in 2019 is about 44.2%.

Segmentation by application:

Hospital

Clinic

Other

Nasopharyngeal Swabs is widely used in Hospitals, Clinics and others. The most proportion of Nasopharyngeal Swabs is used in Hospitals, and the proportion in 2019 is 49.6%.

