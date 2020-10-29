National campaign calls for measures to tax the super rich and

This Thursday (October 29th) a national campaign will be launched at 10 a.m. to impose emergency tax measures and face the worsening crisis of the pandemic. A live event with the participation of representatives of the units that make up the campaign, governors and parliamentarians will mark the start. The transmission takes place via the Facebook page and is forwarded by dozens of partner sites. Brasil de Fato RS and Rede Soberania will also broadcast the event.

The campaign includes eight legislative proposals designed to encourage sales growth of nearly R $ 300 billion, with taxation only on the high incomes and large fortunes of the richest 0.3% in Brazil.

The proposals also lead to tax cuts for the poorest and smallest businesses and improve the distribution of resources among states and communities. The initiatives are not only strategic measures to overcome the crisis, but also solve historical problems of tax justice in Brazil.

“We are living in an extremely serious moment. The pandemic has killed more than 150,000 people. Thousands of workers are losing their jobs. Small businesses face serious difficulties. The moment calls for immediate action. Taxing the super-rich is the fastest and fairest way for us to face this crisis, ”says Dão Real Pereira dos Santos, Vice President of the Instituto Fiscal Fiscal (IJF).

An illustrated brochure and an online calculator show the positive effects of measures on the lives of employees after the measures have been implemented.

National Confederation of Workers in the Finance Department (Contraf-CUT) Secretary of Socio-Economic Affairs Mario Raia says more than 50 organizations are involved in this beginning of the campaign and dozens more are joining the movement to guarantee approval and take short actions. and in the medium term to strengthen the state, face the pandemic, guarantee incomes for the poorest and resume economic activity.

From April to June 2020, almost nine million people lost their jobs and unemployment exceeded 13%. Labor income shrank by 5.6%, which corresponds to a loss of R $ 12 billion in the economy. Small businesses fail because they consume less goods and services.

An intensive dissemination of the bills with the social movements, trade unions, students, farmers, small business owners and politicians with debates, interviews and meetings with parliamentarians, governors and mayors is under way to put the issue on the agenda of the Congress. The agencies promoting this national force are already taking measures to ensure the adoption of the proposals and the popularization of the measures.

Check the suggestions

• Correction of individual income tax (IRPF) bias – revoke the exemption from distributed profits and dividends, end the deduction of interest on equity, increase the exemption limit for low income and create a new tax table progressively.

• Introduction of the Large Wealth Tax (IGF) on the wealth of individuals over R $ 10 million.

• Increase in the rate of CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Income) in the finance and mining sectors.

• Creation of the High Income Contribution for Individuals (CSAR), which raises an annual income of over R $ 720,000.

• Modification of inheritance and donation tax (ITCMD) rules with an increase in the maximum rate from 8% to 30%.

• New rules for the distribution of the Union’s revenue between states and municipalities. The forecast envisages an increase of approximately R $ 83 billion for the states and R $ 54 billion for the municipalities.

• Rules for disciplining the granting of tax advantages and combating tax evasion.

Learn more:

facebook.com/tributar.s.super.ricos

instagram.com/tributar.os.super.ricos/

twitter.com/OsTributar

:: Click here for news about Brasil de Fato RS on your WhatsApp ::

BE A FRIEND FROM BRAZIL IN FATO RS

Did you notice that Brasil de Fato RS provides all news for free? We do not require our readers to subscribe as we understand that democratizing the media is fundamental to a more equitable society.

We need your support to advance the debate on ideas. Click here and contribute: http://bit.do/amigodobdf

Source: BdF Rio Grande do Sul

Edition: Katia Marko