National imprisonment is to be re-imposed in France – Welt

France is returning to total custody as of Friday with the majority of the population closed at home, bars, restaurants and non-essential trade closed, and traveling between forbidden regions. The measures announced by President Emmanuel Macron aim to stop the “exponential spread” of the new coronavirus, which has exceeded 30,000 new daily cases in the past few days. “The virus is circulating at a rate that even the most pessimistic predictions would not have expected. Like our neighbors, we are overwhelmed by this sudden acceleration, ”explained Macron, noting that this second wave“ will be harder and more deadly ”. As in the first detention, the French can only leave the house to work (upon presentation of a signed statement of reasons), to go shopping, to go to the doctor or to the pharmacy. Schools remain open, but universities have to switch to online education and travel between regions is strictly prohibited. The new restriction is in effect until December 1, but Macron admitted to reviewing the measures and lifting some restrictions within two weeks. including reopening some stores if the situation improves. The French president also announced that the aim of the new measures was to bring the number of new daily cases down to 5,000. France reported 36,437 new Covid-19 infections and 523 new deaths this Wednesday, the highest number since April.

details

“Another Christmas”

The President of the European Commission said this Wednesday that “this Christmas will be different” because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Ursula von der Leyen also announced that the vaccination against the new coronavirus in the European Union should come into effect from April next year.

False positive tests

The federal government defended the accuracy of the national Covid-19 screening tests on Wednesday after a Bavarian laboratory announced false positive results in 58 of 60 tests carried out.

public transport

The Italian authorities have warned that public transport in the country is the main risk for the transmission of the new coronavirus.

Germany closes restaurants, bars, theaters and fitness studios

A partial restriction will take effect in Germany from Monday, which will lead to the closure of all restaurants, bars and fitness studios in the country. “We have to act now,” said Chancellor Angela Merkel. Meetings were limited to 10 people, but schools remain open.