Neonatal Ventilators Market Analysis to 2025: Growth Trends, Opportunities, Challenges And Threats In Business

Global neonatal ventilators market is likely to witness tremendous growth owing to increasing cases of preterm births with respiratory malfunctions. These ventilators provide stable tidal volume and help lower the risk of lung injury from over-­distension and minimizes peak inspiratory pressures.

Technological innovations in the field of airway interfaces for neonates could boost the adoption of neonatal ventilators. Development of new healthcare infrastructure across emerging countries could boost the deployment of such systems over the forthcoming years

In terms of the product type, invasive neonatal ventilators have been gaining massive traction. These ventilators are mostly used for specific respiratory conditions. Also, traditional invasive ventilators are rather affordable and largely available as well, fueling market growth. However, in the years to come, it is plausible that the launch of non-invasive airway interfaces may increase their adoption across developed economies, leading to a slight downturn in the demand for invasive products.

With respect to the technology spectrum, volume targeted ventilators market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period. The growth can be credited to the rising demand for effectiveness in neonatal care which has led to increased production of volume targeted ventilators.

Portable/Transportable neonatal ventilators market size was recorded at USD 114.4 million in the year 2018. Portable products are equipped with numerous technological advancements in tandem with simple and intuitive settings as well, which makes them a highly reliable medical device and also very convenient to use. As opposed to intensive care ventilators, portable ones are expected to rule the roost through 2025.

Prominent industry players like Philips Respironics, GE healthcare, Smith Medical, ResMed, CareFusion, MAQUET, Drager, and Breas Medical are engaging in innovative business strategies such as acquisition, mergers, product innovations and collaborations to enhance their geographical presence. These companies are planning to introduce advanced devices in financially-weak markets to fulfill the high unmet healthcare needs.

