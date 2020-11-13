Network as a Service Market Overview Worldwide Business Growth and Consumption Status, Segmentation and Drivers, Industry Survey and Trend To 2025

Network as a Service market outlook is slated to demonstrate considerable transformation over the forecast years due to the rising demand for latest cloud-based services and integration of new technologies into business networks. Reportedly, enterprises had estimated in 2018 that they would invest on an average $3.5 million on clouds apps, platforms, and services in the year, suggesting the massive need for network products. NaaS has evolved to a new level with the proliferation of communication technologies and innovative cloud applications, driving the expansion of network as a service market trends.

In order to keep pace with the competitive pressure of a rapidly changing network environment, service providers need to innovate promptly. Network services are not only providing business opportunity to IT & telecom segment but also encouraging customers to make the best possible use of the provider’s primary services. With rapid advancements in NaaS network services, businesses can easily eliminate all the hassle of maintaining and managing the network themselves.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/1218

Considering the type of service, the adoption of bandwidth on demand (BoD) is projected to grow at a 39% CAGR through 2025. BoD provides users with better control over the network by enabling them to customize the connectivity parameters. It accommodates the demand for short-duration bandwidths in applications such as live streaming of sports events, conferences, seminars, and medical procedures.

BoD is rapidly gaining traction among vendors and carriers owing to its ability to handle uncertain network traffic demands. Leading telecom players including Airtel, Vodafone, and British Telecom are developing BoD solutions to help meet evolving bandwidth requirements of customers.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Network as a Service Market. They are as follows:

Canon Finetech Nisca, Inc., Citronix, Inc., Control Print, Ltd., Evolis, Hailek Electronic Co. Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Company, Hitachi, Ltd., InkJet, Inc., Linx Printing Technologies, Matica Technologies AG, Micro Printing Systems Intl., Microlight3D, Paul Leibinger GmbH & Co. KG, Source Technologies, Team NiSCA, The Needham Group, Videojet Technologies, Inc., Wuhan Willita Marking and Packing Technology Co. Ltd., Xerox Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation

Asia Pacific Network as a Service market is projected to record a robust 40% CAGR through 2025, driven by an increasing demand for network virtualization which enables businesses to reduce costs and complexities associated with the physical network infrastructure.

The introduction of strict government and regulatory policies pertaining to cybersecurity and data protection in Australia, Japan, and Singapore is helping enterprises rapidly deploy cloud-based network infrastructure. In July 2018, the European Union and Japan had agreed to recognize each other’s data security regulations to ensure optimum protection of personal data.

Request for Customization of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/1218

Table Of Content:

Chapter 5. Network as a Service Market, By Type

5.1. Key trends, by type

5.2. LAN as a service

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

5.3. WAN as a service

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

5.4. Bandwidth on Demand (BoD)

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

5.5. VPN as a service

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

5.6. Managed services

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

Chapter 6. Network as a Service Market, By Enterprise Size

6.1. Key trends, by enterprise size

6.2. Large enterprises

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.3. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

Chapter 7. Network as a Service Market, By Application

7.1. Key trends, by application

7.2. IT & telecom

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

7.3. BFSI

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

7.4. Manufacturing

7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

7.5. Government & public sector

7.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

7.6. Healthcare

7.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

7.7. Retail

7.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

7.8. Others

7.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/network-as-a-service-naas-market

About Us: – DecResearch.com, powered by GMI, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed ‘Table of Contents’ for reports being regularly published by GMI. Via this platform, users not only get to answers to their questions about these reports, they also have an additional avenue to talk to the sales and research teams of GMI to learn more about the topics of their interest.

Contact Us: –

DecResearch.com

Website: – https://www.decresearch.com/

Email: info@decresearch.com