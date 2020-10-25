Network as a Service Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2020-2025

The Network as a Service market is estimated to be driven by growing adoption of cloud-based networking technologies, rapid broadband penetration, investments in next-generation 5G network commercialization and surging demand for cost-effective networking solutions.

Naas technologies are gaining popularity among network operators primarily due to cost-effectiveness. Rise in number of network endpoints and mobile applications have put extreme pressure on the traditional network infrastructure. In order to meet such enterprise mobility demands along with ensuring an extended network uptime, enterprises are switching to SDN-enabled network as service, which aids in providing on-demand network services to customers.

In the current scenario, network virtualization is enabling enterprises to reduce their capital and operating expenditure required for managing and maintaining physical infrastructure. Shifting trends toward pay-per-use business model will aid customers to pay only for the network services they avail, thereby fostering Network as a Service share. Moreover, government regulations pertaining to data security & data privacy are anticipated to influence network as a service trends over the analysis period. In terms of revenue, Network as a Service Market is projected to be worth over 50 billion by 2025.

As a service segment, WAN is anticipated to amass substantial gains by holding a major share of over 30% of the Network as a Service Market by 2025. Large enterprises are majorly dependent on the WAN infrastructure for connecting their remote employees and devices. Enterprises are utilizing NaaS offerings to minimize the costs associated with the management of WAN networks.

The Network as a Service model allows organizations to use or provide network services on a subscription-based pricing model, which eliminates the requirement to re-architect networks. As enterprises keep looking forward to adopting a network that aids cutting down upon costs, the demand for cloud network services is estimated to experience a boost over the analysis period.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Network as a Service. They are as follows:

Asia Pacific is estimated to be major regional ground for the expansion of Network as a Service Market. As per estimates, APAC Network as a Service Market will register notable CAGR of over 40% over the forecast timespan. This massive growth rate across the region can be attributed to increasing deployment of cloud and network virtualization solutions to cater to growing network traffic demands.

In APAC, the telecom sector has witnessed robust growth coupled with an extensive usage of NaaS model owing to changing trends in workforce mobility. Countries including South Korea, Japan and China will take the lead in terms of market share due to the expansive deployment of NaaS platforms driven by technologies including NFV& SDN.

