Network Slicing Market by Regional Outlook, Latest Trend, Share Analysis, Growth, Application and Forecast to 2026

Global network slicing market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 682.72 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be the high adoption rate for 5G networks and associated technologies.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global Network Slicing market include Cisco; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Nokia; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; NTT DOCOMO, INC.; ZTE Corporation; SK TELECOM CO., LTD.; Intel Corporation; Mavenir; Affirmed Networks; ARGELA; Aria Networks; BT; NEC Corporation; Deutsche Telekom AG; Telefónica S.A.; SAMSUNG among others.

Global network slicing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of network slicing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Rising volume of mobile based data traffic; this factor is expected to foster market growth

Growth in the levels of demand for high-speed large-scale data network coverage; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing prevalence of network virtualization will also drive this market growth

Growing preference for broadband services in comparison to mobile-based network acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Complications regarding the brokerage of networks as well as concerns regarding exposure of information; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding radio access technology (RAT) heterogeneity and spatial diversity requirements with this technology is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Network Slicing Market – Segmentation:

By Component

Technologies Software-Defined Networking & Network Functions Virtualization Cloud Radio Access Network

Services Professional Services

Integration & Deployment

Network Testing

Network Planning & Optimization

Network Orchestration

Support & Maintenance

Consulting Managed Services



By Application Area

Remote Monitoring

Real-Time Surveillance

Supply Chain Management

Asset Management

Real-Time Streaming

Network Monitoring

Network Function Virtualization

Multimedia

By Industry Vertical

Manufacturing

Automotive

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Public Safety

Agriculture

Regenerative Network Slicing Consumption by Region

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

