Network Traffic Analytics Market by Global Trends, Opportunities and Industry Forecast To 2026

In terms of deployment model, the network traffic analytics market is divided into cloud and on-premise. Of these, the cloud-based segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth owing to rising shift towards cloud-based infrastructure across enterprises. These solutions and services are being adopted due to their operational efficiency, flexible accessibility, ease of use and low deployment costs. They can be deployed on private, public and hybrid cloud infrastructure.

Elaborating on service providers, the market is divided into internet service provider, telecommunication service provider, cloud service provider and managed service provider. Out of these, telecom service providers are significantly contributing to the network traffic analytics market. They are using NTA solutions for increasing security and service delivery in real time. Service providers are also using strong NTA solutions to monitor the complete network infrastructure, especially given to rising cyberthreats and surge in internet usage. Rapid growth in complex telecom data volumes are expected to drive market growth.

Rising data security concerns and advancements in cloud computing has driven the requirement for network traffic analytics in recent years. Network traffic analytics (NTA) offers security tools, performance management and prevents issues related to network infrastructure. These solutions have multiple applications such as network security, visibility and capacity planning.

Considering the demand for secure and efficient network infrastructure processing, developer of network traffic analytics are increasingly focusing on designing advanced technologies. In 2020, Zhilabs, a company that specializes in network traffic analysis, announced that it will power the TELUS SOC (Service Operations Centre) with its flagship customer analysis solution, CustomAIr. The cloud-native, multi-access solution will provide end-to-end insight into customer network experience and enable TELUS to extend its network management capabilities for newly launched 5G mobile network. The network traffic analytics market may grow over USD 4.5 billion by 2026.

Based on component solutions, the network traffic analytics market is divided into network performance, network capacity planning, network traffic monitoring, network visibility and network security. Of these, the network visibility solution segment is projected to record over 15% CAGR during the forecast period owing to significant demand across large enterprises to help manage networking resources as per requirement.

These solutions help in managing network traffic, flexible capturing of network data and in troubleshooting issues through a wide network infrastructure. Network visibility solutions also enable enterprises to identify applications that use large network bandwidth which affects overall network performance.

Geographically speaking, Asia Pacific is projected to hold over 25% of the network traffic analytics market share by 2026. This growth can be attributed to extensive internet and smartphone penetration along with increasing usage of cloud applications in densely populated countries like India and China. Growing number of strategic partnerships between regional companies to develop innovative network visibility solutions is another key growth factor.

While on a global scale, major companies like IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SolarWinds Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., and Juniper Networks are dominating the network traffic analytics market. Industry players are adopting various business strategies such as new product and technology developments and partnerships. For example, in 2019, Securonix Inc. introduced an NTA tool which integrates with the company’s SIEM platform, enabling enterprises to handle multiple network applications like anomaly detection, network monitoring and security measures.

