Neuroendoscopy Market Analysis To 2025 – Transnasal Neuroendoscopy Application Is Expected To Showcase 25.1% Growth

Neuroendoscopy market from transnasal neuroendoscopy application segment is estimated to observe around 25.1% revenue share over the forecast timeframe. Transnasal neuroendoscopy is specified for use in pure neuroendoscopy and endoscope-aided micro-neurosurgery.

Globally rising brain tumor cases will result in an increasing adoption and demand for neuroendoscopy surgical procedures, driving the neuroendoscopy market growth over the forthcoming years. Various risk factors like exposure to radiation along with having a family history of brain tumors has increased the risk of brain tumor worldwide. With cases of several different kinds of tumors such as glioma, craniopharyngioma, meningioma, glioblastoma, astrocytoma, and acoustic neuroma among others being recorded annually, which is subsequently fueling the need for neurosurgery procedures.

According to U.S-based non-profit organization, National Brain Tumor Society, at present, an estimated 700,000 individuals throughout the United States are suffering from and living with primary brain tumor. additionally, more than 87,000 new brain tumor cases are expected to be diagnosed the end of 2020 alone. Such high numbers, coupled with new innovations in minimally invasive brain surgeries, are bound to create a plethora of growth opportunities for the industry in coming years.

Recently, neuroendoscopy procedures are increasingly becoming minimally invasive, providing a plethora of benefits to the patients, including low blood loss, shorter surgical time, as well as minimal collateral damage to the brain, blood vessels, and scalp. Considering the rapidly rising number of brain tumor cases in the region, the demand for these procedures in APAC is tremendous.

The neuroendoscopy market in Asia-Pacific was valued at approximately $30 million in 2018. The growing level of awareness among the regional population regarding neuroendoscopy procedures to diagnose patient health efficiently will augment the market growth.

Various industry players are undertaking different inorganic and organic growth strategies like acquisition and collaboration to maintain a competitive edge. Taking KARL STORZ for instance, the firm retains its financial stability by producing high-quality neuroendoscopy instruments. Additionally, the company has successfully established a strong presence in neuroendoscopy industry which could further prove beneficial for its upcoming product range.

HAWK, Schindler endoskopie technologie, Clarus Medical, adeor medical, Tonglu WANHE, B. Braun, Machida Endoscope, Ackermann Instrumente, and KARL STORZ among others are some of the key players operating in the neuroendoscopy market.

