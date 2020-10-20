Neurostimulation Devices Market 2026: Current Trends & Future Growth Opportunities

The neurostimulation devices market is projected to garner significant growth on account of rising cases of neurological disorders and proliferating demand for minimally invasive surgeries. Growing prevalence of epilepsy, urinary incontinence and Parkinson’s disease, especially among the geriatric population base, could drive the demand for these devices.

There has been a notable spike the use of neurostimulation therapies, majorly attributed to recent developments in neuroimaging, neuroethologies. Neurostimulation tends to provide pain relief and can accommodate changes with various stimulation settings. With the demand for minimally invasive surgeries soaring, favorable neurostimulation devices market outlook is projected.

Technological developments in neurostimulation instruments have broaden the horizon for minimally invasive surgery options across developed as well as developing economies. Patients nowadays are choosing minimally invasive procedures as they reduce complexities and are more accurate than conventional procedures. With increasing awareness about the benefits of non-invasive surgeries, a huge section of the population may spend on minimally invasive procedures, a prominent factor that would boost product demand.

Europe is witnessing an uptick in the number of neuropsychiatric disorders, making neurostimulation devices highly sought-after in the region. Favorable government policies and concerted efforts by private agencies are expected to foster neurostimulation devices market outlook.

Spinal cord stimulators are gaining traction in light of surge in the number of minimally invasive procedures. A notable spike in the number of individuals suffering from chronic back pain has further triggered the growth of spinal cord stimulators. Spinal cord stimulators segment is poised to expand at a CAGR of around 12% through 2026.

Companies operating in the neurostimulation devices market are focused on implementing organic as well as inorganic business strategies like acquisitions, marketing campaigns and product launches to enhance their market presence. Taking August 2020 for instance, Neurolief, announced that the FDA has awarded it with a breakthrough device designation for its Relivion®DP system. For the uninitiated, Relivion® is the first multi-channel non-invasive brain neuromodulation solution suitable for treating major depression.

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Neurostimulation Devices Market, By Product

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Deep brain stimulators

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Gastric electric stimulators

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

4.4. Spinal cord stimulators

4.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

4.5. Sacral nerve stimulators

4.5.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

4.6. Vagus nerve stimulators

4.6.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

4.6.2. Invasive

4.6.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

4.6.3. Non-invasive

4.6.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Neurostimulation Devices Market, By Application

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Pain management

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Epilepsy

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Essential tremor

5.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

5.5. Urinary and fecal incontinence

5.5.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

5.6. Depression

5.6.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

5.7. Dystonia

5.7.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

5.8. Gastroparesis

5.8.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

5.9. Parkinson’s disease

