New complaint from Lava Jato against Lula: “A criminal act

Lava Jato in Paraná accepted for the fourth time a complaint from the Federal Ministry (MPF) against the former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Judge Luiz Antonio Bonat, who replaced Sergio Moro in the 13th criminal court in Curitiba, received on Friday (23) a complaint filed in September by the MPF against Lula and four other people for alleged money laundering in Petrobras.

:: Who is Luiz Antônio Bonat, Moro’s permanent successor at Lava Jato ::

According to the allegation, the Lula Institute laundered R $ 4 million donated by Odebrecht between December 2013 and March 2014.

In a note released on Friday, Lula’s attorney Cristiano Zanin Martins said the action was “absurd,” pointed to errors in the allegation and announced that it would be challenged: “The decision made today by Lava Jato de Curitiba is another act of the prosecution of ex-President Lula for agreeing to sue another inappropriate criminal act that seeks to recover legal and recorded donations to the Lula Institute – not to be confused with the person of the ex-president – during the The same decision ignores Lula ‘s final acquittal by the Brasília Federal Court of absurd charges of being part of a criminal organization and ignores the Federal Court’ s decision that has jurisdiction to analyze the matter was removed by the Federal Court of Curitiba for these reasons, among others n the decision is contested using the legal means. “

The Instituto Lula press office also denies in a note that the value of donations has been diverted – legally by Odebrecht – as Lava Jato’s allegation states: “Donations to the Lula Institute – not just the three named in the complaint, but Strictly speaking, all donations were legal – via documented and booked bank transfers, with due taxes declared and collected. Every cent collected was spent and booked exclusively for the activities of the institute, as provided for by its corporate purpose and its articles of association. “

On social media, lawyer and MP Wadih Damous (PT-RJ) accused Judge Bonat of using justice for political ends: “Judge Luiz Antonio Bonat is a worthy replacement for Sérgio Moro. He accepts a heated complaint against Lula. The night before of the elections, just like his predecessor with sad memories. It was not for nothing that the fascist children from Curitiba fought for his nomination, “said Damous, referring to the Lava Jato task force in Curitiba, which was commanded at the time by lawyer Deltan Dallagnol.

That October, a report from The Intercept Brasil series condemned Vaza Jato Dallagnol’s interference in the election of the judge to succeed Sergio Moro.

In one of the text messages telegramed by Lava Jato prosecutors (to which The Intercept had access) in January 2019, Dallagnol reportedly celebrated the fact that judges and prosecutors had convinced Bonat to seek the one that Moro had vacated To apply for a job: “Then the judges yesterday were concerned and they did it, they managed to convince the number 1 on the list, which is great for us to symbolically take on the challenge of getting to 13th place. “

