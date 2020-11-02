New Covid-19 death record in Portugal: 46 in 24 hours. 2506 more infected – society

This Monday, the record of deaths from Covid-19 was recorded: 46 people have died of the disease in Portugal in the past 24 hours. According to the epidemiological DGS bulletin on Monday, another 2506 are infected with the new coronavirus.

According to the bulletin released on Monday, Portugal has recorded 146,847 confirmed cases of infection with the new coronavirus and 2,590 deaths.

Of the 46 deaths, 20 occurred in the north, 17 in Lisbon and Vale do Tejo, six in the center, one in Alentejo and one in the Algarve. The North Region continues to see the highest number of new daily infections, now more than 1,202.

In terms of hospital stays, the number of hospital stays continues to rise. Currently, 2,250 people are affected, 133 more than on Sunday, and 294 are in intensive care units, ten more than yesterday.

Health officials have now monitored 65,428 people, 1,623 more than in the previous 24 hours. DGS also shows that 60,963 cases are active, 937 more than yesterday. 1,523 cases have been recovered in the past 24 hours, a total of 83,294 since the pandemic began.

Graça Freitas asks “do not let our guard down, no matter how tired we are”

During the DGS press conference, Graça Freitas left a message of thanks to health professionals and then citizens, reminding that “the only measures we are currently taking against the spread of the virus are our behavior, which stopped the first wave of epidemics “. .

The Director General of Health recalled that this Monday it was exactly eight months since the first case of Covid-19 in Portugal. “We are tempted to take steps that do not protect us and our fellow human beings,” said Graça freitas, who soon urged everyone not to “let our guard down, no matter how tired we are”.

“At the moment we are in an upward phase,” admits Graça Freitas, noting that it “has a tendency to grow” and that “it is our responsibility to smooth the curve”.

To smooth the epidemiological curve, “we don’t have many things,” Graça Freitas highlighted the greatest “weapon”: prevention.

“Prevention has a lot to do with our individual behavior,” said DGS, without forgetting the role of the various units that have to ensure that every citizen can apply preventive behavior. “The big move is to reduce the number of people-to-people contacts,” Graça Freitas said of the time to fight the impending pandemic.

Then Graça Freitas recalled the preventive behavior of Covid-19: “The basic is to keep the physical distance, the ideal is two meters. Wear a mask as this is a barrier method that protects and protects others. Use the fewest number from hand to face as often as possible, “said Freitas Grace, as well as other hygiene and preventive measures, such as washing and disinfecting hands, avoiding touching the eyes, nose and mouth and the rules of breathing etiquette.

“Without leaving school, trade, theater or cinema, we have to go on living. We just have to change our lifestyle and reduce the number of contacts,” says Graça Freitas.

When asked about the return of the public to the football stadiums, Graça Freitas ruled out that this could happen soon after the pilot tests carried out, arguing that the transfer curve first had to be flattened. “As soon as there are conditions and the sector behaves in such a controlled manner, the pilot tests will resume,” he guaranteed.

See the graphs with the development of the pandemic numbers in Portugal