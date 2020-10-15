New daily record with Covid-19 infections: 2101. There are 11 more dead – Society

This Thursday, Portugal broke a new record for new cases of Covid-19 by breaking the two thousand case line for the second time since the pandemic began. 11 more deaths and 2101 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the past 24 hours. The country has so far counted 2,128 deaths and 93,294 infected with Covid-19. According to the epidemiological bulletin published this Thursday by the DGS, 55,081 people have recovered from the disease, 588 of them in the last 24 hours.

In terms of hospital stays, 993 people will be hospitalized, 36 more than yesterday, 139 of them in intensive care (4 more than those registered this Wednesday).

The northern region has the largest number of new cases recorded this Thursday, 1146.

It is followed by the Lisbon region and the Tajo Valley with 733, the Central region with 163 new cases, the Alentejo with 40 more and the Algarve with 13 cases.

There are five other confirmed cases in the Madeira Autonomous Region. The Azores are responsible for a new infection.