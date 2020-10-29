New dynamic – Executive Digest

Distance learning is particularly effective when it comes to courses whose class size allows for a good level of student-teacher interaction. «The feedback is very positive, especially due to the rapid adaptation of all teachers and the structures of the faculty. Our students also understand that this is a good phase to develop more skills, some of which are also related to managing the current pandemic situation in their areas of activity. However, it is also clear that this is not a situation that we believe can replace teaching in the classroom, as this is a situation that works in an emergency situation. This feedback also comes from students who do not hide their intention to return to campus as soon as possible without endangering the health of the academic community, ”explains Nelson Ribeiro, Director of the Faculty of Human Sciences (FCH) at Universidade Católica Portuguesa.

Since the campus was closed, distance learning has been replaced by the use of various online platforms and the enhancement of the materials available to students through the digital library. This applied to all training levels, from bachelor, doctoral, master, postgraduate and other advanced training courses.

Classes began via video conferencing, where students can interact with teachers. There are also sessions devoted to the analysis of case studies and the realization of projects using materials available in various digital services. Assessment methods have also been readjusted in some curriculum units, mainly undergraduate courses, which are the courses with the highest number of exams. At other levels of education, the need to adapt the assessment method was less, as students tend to present projects and essays in which they problematize concepts.

“The transition to distance learning involves much more than replacing the classroom on campus with a virtual classroom. Teachers need to adapt the content, create different moments of interaction than before, and rethink the way in which they combine exposure moments with case studies or practical exercises. Likewise, the assessment needs to be adjusted to ensure that students acquire the skills defined for each lesson, ”says Nelson Ribeiro.

The director of FCH adds that there is always room for innovation in the way it is taught. If there is one thing FCH aspires to is to implement new dynamics in how classes work and improve student skills development. Changes in teaching methods are introduced in several teaching units each year. The fact that I am now teaching at a distance also brought with it the need to be creative in teaching models, but that is and must be a constant concern of the faculty. The experience they are now having will prompt the institution to incorporate even more diverse online methods into classes when they can take place on campus.

For more than 10 years, FCH has offered a degree in philosophy by distance learning. This is the only degree in this field offered online in Portugal. The degree is fully customizable to the students’ personal and professional circumstances as the courses are taught on a video conference basis and by the hour. This allows the student to better manage their study time by having a degree tutor available to help resolve possible doubts about the functioning of the teaching platform and monitor academic progress.

Nelson Ribeiro explains that the balance he is creating is very positive as it is a course that is mainly sought by graduates who want to deepen their education in the humanities field and often seek to get their basic education in such diverse fields how to cross medicine, management and political science with philosophy. This enables students to apply philosophical reflection to the varied contexts in which they carry out their work and the way in which they address the great ethical questions facing humanity. The university has also launched some mixed format postgraduate courses that combine face-to-face courses with online sessions that are adjusted every year depending on which areas have greater training needs.

Training offer

“We are currently optimizing the offer for the 2020/21 academic year, taking into account the current health crisis, but also the subsequent economic crisis. This presents companies and organizations with new challenges. Hence, we need to ensure that the skills the trainees acquire are also adapted to current reality, be it in the areas of communication, psychology or social response. In the new proposals we can, for example, highlight the Advanced Program in Organizational Communication (PACO) and Advanced Training in Service Design, Leadership and Development of Creative Teams, Mobile Marketing and App Development, ”emphasizes Nelson Ribeiro.

As part of our current range of graduate schools and training courses, there are several courses that are specially designed to provide professionals with the skills they need to face the current challenges of the job market and society. Postgraduations in Public Health Communication, Development Cooperation Project Management, Reputation Management and Crisis Communication and Emotional Intelligence have recently started. These are some examples that are sure to continue into the next academic year.

After completing the early booking phase two weeks ago for applications for master’s and doctoral students, the number of candidates was the same as last year, which is quite positive given the current situation. “We had a slight decrease in candidates from Latin America, but this is offset by a larger number of candidates from North America and Europe. We are now looking forward to the results of the first phase, which is currently open to applications, ”explains Nelson Ribeiro.

FCH worked with the Directorate General for Health on a communication project in the current pandemic context. This project came about as part of the postgraduate degree in Public Health Communication, which opened the 1st edition with a group of highly qualified and motivated trainees in the field of health communication. Given the current pandemic situation and the spread of false online information on COVID-19, students participated in monitoring the misinformation about the pandemic spread on social media. “This is an important collaboration for FCH as we believe it is a contribution we can make and which can help raise awareness of the gravity of what the World Health Organization has already identified as an information epidemic. At the same time, the executive coordinator of this postgraduate thesis is part of the Working Group – Perception and Communication in Crisis Situations (GT-PCC) of the Directorate-General for Health, which contributes to the preparation of reports that will be drawn up as part of this study on current pandemic, ”he explains.