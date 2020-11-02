New feedlots? Europe pays a “heavy price” for breaching isolation, warns WHO – Executive Digest

According to a World Health Organization (WHO) expert Margaret Harris, the new feedlots that are being implemented are the “price” countries pay for not ensuring that infected people self-isolate.

WHO does not recommend restriction as the primary method of combating Covid-19. It has been consistently stated that the key to fighting epidemics is to test people, track their contacts, and make sure anyone who tests positive or is close to an infected person is quarantined.

While some countries have significantly increased the number of tests performed, WHO believes that contact screening has been inadequate. For example, studies show that in the UK only 20% of people are fully self-isolating.

“For me there is a lack of isolation management in many European countries,” said Margaret Harris of WHO. “I’m not just referring to isolating infected people, I am also referring to isolating people who have first-degree contacts with someone who is positive,” he said, quoted by The Guardian.

“They think they don’t have Covid because they feel good and even when they are told to stay home they don’t feel strongly socially committed, or they haven’t necessarily stepped up this like in some countries” , he said.

A restriction that effectively isolates the entire population works, Harris said, “but it also causes massive disruption. And if you’re not working on how to pause that button and keep economic and social life going, the price you’re paying is very, very high, ”he pointed out.