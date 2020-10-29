New incident in France. The police kill the suspect for threatening people with a knife in Avignon – Executive Digest

DR Avignon, South of France

A man armed with a knife was killed who tried to beat police officers on the street in Avignon, southern France, this Thursday morning.

The attacker was armed with a knife and tried to attack people on the street. He shouted “Allah Akbar” (Allah is great) and advances Europe 1.

The police responded by shooting and the suspect died. The authorities have already started an investigation into the case.

This is the second attack this Thursday morning in France and comes just hours after three people were killed in the Notre Dame basilica in Nice that Thursday morning. It is not clear whether the two attacks are related.

