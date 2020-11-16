New jury members for the Leipzig Book Fair Award

Leipzig (dpa) – With Anne-Dore Krohn and Andreas Platthaus, the jury of the Leipzig Book Fair Prize has two new members. Krohn is the literary editor of rbb kultur des Rundfunks Berlin Brandenburg, while Platthaus is the editor of the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” and responsible for literature and literary life, as announced on Monday by the Leipzig Book Fair.

Jens Bisky, Tobias Lehmkuhl, Marc Reichwein, Katrin Schumacher and Katharina Teutsch are also represented on the jury as chairmen. The jury will select the best books in the categories of fiction, non-fiction / non-fiction and translation for the Leipzig Book Fair 2021 among the new publications for next year. The prize is endowed with 60,000 euros.

Publishing houses exhibiting at the Leipzig Book Fair can apply for the Leipzig Book Fair 2021 award with a maximum of two titles per award category until 30 November. The list of 15 candidates will appear on April 13, 2021. The prize will be awarded on May 28, 2021 in the congress hall of the Leipzig Zoo. Next year, the Leipzig Book Fair will open its doors in Leipzig from May 27-30 due to the crown.