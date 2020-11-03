New known Media Capital shareholders account for more than 60%. CIN has more than 10% – Executive Digest

Media Capital’s previously known new shareholders account for 61.6% of the capital of the owner of TVI, with CIN selling its 50% stake in Zenithodyssey in October and holding 11.2%.

Prisa today completed the sale of its entire stake in Media Capital, 64.47% owned by Vertix, to a group of investors with whom the company has entered into purchase and sale agreements.

After the announcement of the transaction, investors were informed of the actual purchase of TVI shares by the investors, which now represent 61.6% of the capital sold by the Spanish group Prisa.

In a statement sent to the Securities Market Commission (CMVM), CIN said it today purchased “9,465,476 book entries and 11.2% registered shares” from Media Capital.

Previously, CIN held a 50% stake in Zenithodyssey, which is also a shareholder in Media Capital, but adjusted the position on October 30th.

In return, Zenithodyssey bought 10% of the TVI owner, 6% less than previously announced.

Zenithodyssey today acquired “8,451,318 book entries and registered shares, equivalent to 10% of the capital and voting rights” from Media Capital.

In early September it was announced that Zenithodyssey would have 16% of the TVI owner.

“On September 3, 2020, Zenithodyssey initially entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Vertix for 13,552,073 shares,” which corresponds to 16%, and the purchase and sale conditions were subject to certain conditions agreed between the parties in the declaration.

On October 30th, CIN, a company controlled by businessman João Manuel Fialho Martins Serrenho, “went over to the division and subsequent sale of the stake in Zenithodyssey’s capital, after it was even merged with the stakes of the remaining partners.” .

Previously, Zenithodyssey was 50% owned by CIN, 18% by Polopique and had shared the remainder of the capital with several other companies.

Also on October 30th, Zenithodyssey and Vertix “made an amendment to the sales and purchase agreement” and dealt 10% of the media capital.

Currently, Zenithodyssey is 45% owned by Polopique, 20% by Volume Volatile, 17.5% by Zafgest – Imobiliária Unipessoal and 17.5% by Alfredo & Carlos – Imobiliária, controlled by entrepreneurs Alfredo José Machado Alves Pereira and Carlos Alberto Machado Alves Pereira.

Fitas & Essências, controlled by Stéphane Rodolphe Picciotto, already owns 3% of the media capital, while DoCasal Investimentos (DCI) of moderator Cristina Ferreira held 2.5%.

The completion of the sale of his position in the owner of TVI came approximately two months after (September 4) when Prisa announced the sale of its stake in Media Capital to a “multitude of investors”.

Investors who have made the purchase of a stake in Media Capital include the Triun group, owned by Paulo Gaspar, son of the President of Lusiaves, who acquired 23% of the company on Monday, 3% more than previously announced.

Also on Monday it was announced that Biz Partners had completed the acquisition of 11.9% of the media capital, but without the Tensai industrial group in its shareholder structure, contrary to the information in September.

Biz Partners now holds 10,118,339 shares in the share capital of the owner of TVI, which equates to a qualifying participation of 11.9725% in the share capital and voting rights of Media Capital.

The company is now dominated by Hiper Go. 33.4% have “Miguel Maria Bragança Cunha Osório Araújo as beneficial owner,” says the statement sent on Monday.

This is followed by IBG – International Business Group Portugal – SGPS, SA (Zona Franca da Madeira), Castro Group with 16.7%, Capitals Privados (16.4%), Regimidia by Tony Carreira with 8% 3% and with the same participation Benecar .

Pluris Investments, owned by businessman Mário Ferreira, who owns 30.22% of the media capital, joins 61.67% in an operation carried out in May for 10.5 million euros.

NCG Banco has 5.05% with a free float of 0.26%.

Media Capital has six television channels and the TVI Player digital platform. In addition to TVI, a general open signal channel, there is TVI24, TVI Reality, TVI Ficção, TVI Internacional and TVI África.