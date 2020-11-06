New measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic come into effect in Madeira today – society

Bars and restaurants in the Madeira Autonomous Region will close at 23:00 and 24:00 from this Friday, nightclubs will be closed for 30 days and regional competitions will be suspended for the same period.

The measures were approved by the regional executive of the PSD / CDS-PP coalition on Thursday and include a number of new restrictions to contain the Covid-19 pandemic when the archipelago reports 202 active infections in total.

The government, led by Social Democrat Miguel Albuquerque, says enforcement is being stepped up through the PSP, GNR and the Regional Economic Activities Authority, and stresses that gatherings of more than five people are prohibited unless they are members of the same family .

The inspection is also being stepped up outside of the facilities to comply with removal rules, wear a mask, ban gatherings, and prohibit the consumption of alcoholic beverages on public roads.

“Whether in restaurants, bars or the like, customers are no longer allowed to stay in the country after the closure,” says the managing director.

As of today, gyms are required to reduce capacity to 50% and measure the temperature for all users, as well as provide alcohol gel at the entrance, as group classes are prohibited indoors or with more than three people, including the fitness trainer.

Regional competitions in all modalities will be suspended for a period of 30 days. This measure also applies to teams and athletes participating in national non-professional competitions.

The regional government does, however, allow training provided that all health and safety measures set by the regional health directorate are guaranteed.

When traveling between Madeira and Porto Santo, it is mandatory to measure the temperature of passengers on departure and arrival either by air or by sea.

On the other hand, students returning to the region to spend Christmas with the family will be tested upon arrival and later between the fifth and seventh day.

The Madeira Executive also determines that weddings, christenings and other worship services, as well as family gatherings, cannot accommodate more than 50 people as of today and that the room in which they are held must be organized according to the rules set by the safety standards set by the health authorities.

The worship rooms are required to allow only one third of the capacity and after the religious acts all contact areas must be disinfected while the believers must return home “without interaction in the churchyard or common room”.

Public, private and school public transport can only occupy two thirds of their maximum capacity.

The capacity of hairdressers is reduced to 50% with prior appointment and maintenance of basic protective measures. This measure also applies to tattoo studios and maritime tourism activities.

Depending on the region, the 50% capacity reduction also applies to playgrounds with restricted usage times of 60 minutes.

Today a legislative decree also comes into force amending the law on the compulsory use of masks in public spaces for a period of 30 days to the Autonomous Region of Madeira.