New measures will have a negative effect on the restoration, defends the association PRO.VAR – Society

The National Association of Restaurants (PRO.VAR) believes the measures announced by the Council of Ministers this Saturday over Covid-19 will have a negative impact on the sector as they will discourage even more from dining out.

In a conversation with Lusa, the President of PRO.VAR, Daniel Serra, stated that the measures approved by the Council of Ministers “are not yet the most serious” but bring with them “additional restrictions”, namely the closing time, which will be “clearly” ” a “negative effect on the restoration”.

“The reduction in hours [de encerramento] Until 10:30 pm we are concerned because a lot of restoration work, especially the concept and experience, will cut down much of the business, “said Daniel Serra, adding that these types of measures ultimately” deter customers from going to restaurants “Reduce people’s exits to” absolutely necessary “

The government announced today that one hundred and twenty-one municipalities will be covered by civic duty for home pickup, new facility hours and mandatory teleworking as of Wednesday, unless the worker has “reasonable objections” due to Covid-19.

“Today’s actions are in preparation for a strategy aimed at reducing the frequency of people on the street and therefore in restaurants,” he said, adding that several business people were signaling the PRO.VAR after the Prime Minister’s press conference contacted the intention to quit the activity.

In these 121 municipalities, retail, service and commercial establishments must close by 10 p.m., while restaurants close at 10:30 p.m.

The government also decided that in these 121 municipalities it is mandatory to adopt the teleworking system regardless of the employment relationship if the functions in question permit.

For the whole of mainland Portugal, the number of people in each group is limited to six in restaurants, unless they belong to the same household.

The President of PRO.VAR is of the opinion that measures have been taken that correspond to the “simplest solutions” that neglect the economic aspect. This shows the ban on traffic between municipalities from October 30th to November 3rd.

“How people should move [neste fim de semana]The simplest solution was to ban traffic between municipalities, which “has an impact on millions of euros”.

“PRO.VAR does not want to interfere in public health issues. We ask that the government provide measures and support in return that can offset the losses in the restaurants,” said Daniel Serra. These measures include exemptions from the single social fee, a simplified layoff, or a non-refundable allowance, he said.