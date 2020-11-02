New President can only be announced on January 20th – Executive Digest

The results of Tuesday’s presidential election in the United States may take time and be called into question. In extreme cases, a decision can be drawn by January 20th when a new president must take office, if only temporarily.

In the midst of a pandemic with the president threatening to challenge the results, tens of millions of people are voting in advance (mail and in person), and polls predict slight differences in advantage in some states. No analyst risks telling when it will be known who will be the next President of the United States.

On the other hand, there is no national electoral law in the United States: each state has its own rules and schedules, either to accept postal and / or early voting, or to set the times for counting them, or to determine the types of voting. Resolve disputes.

The process can go through the Supreme Court and end in Congress, where the constitution requires a president to be elected who must take office on January 20, if only temporarily, who in an extreme situation can be the leader of the House majority or following the line of succession to the “Pro-Tempore” President of the Senate.

President Donald Trump has been suspicious of the legitimacy of the final election result for several months and claims he has no confidence in the postal votes, which were held in far greater numbers this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, among other things. .

The president and Republican candidate has even used the phrase “electoral fraud” and asked his supporters to “pay close attention” to the processing of votes and vote counts, and even admitted to going to court to clarify any doubts.

With this in mind, both Republican and Democratic nominations for Joe Biden have formed judges to analyze and counter complaints that may arise in the final judgment of the elections and to anticipate a litigation scenario in court.

Tens of millions of people have voted by mail in the past few weeks, and the first difficulty is guessing the date when the results of the presidential elections will be known.

Counting each vote by correspondence involves complex mechanisms, some developed manually, and some states do not start counting until election Tuesday (as does Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin).

The process begins by reviewing the envelope with the vote, which has a bar of code to ensure that the same voter does not vote more than once, which in some states is followed by the time of the verification signature that corresponds to the record.

The ballots are then sent to scanners which read the contents of the voting decision, but any bad reading returns the document for human analysis before the count is declared official.

In states like Pennsylvania and Michigan, which are vital to this 2020 presidential election, officials have already warned that this process could take several days without committing to a date.

Additionally, this process could be hampered by challenging deadlines for receiving postal votes, as is the case in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, where the Supreme Court last week allowed election commissions to continue taking votes by mail several days after the election date arrives.

Republicans had challenged this Democratic plea, claiming that voters were responsible for the delays so electoral commissions shouldn’t wait for ballots to arrive after Tuesday November 3rd.

Given these anticipated delays, uncertainties, and uncertainties, former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton has proposed to Joe Biden not to concede defeat (if any) on election night, while Republican has warned Trump that he will have to contest the defeat if it gets to the final results Counts doesn’t come first.

The companies that control the social networks Facebook and Twitter have already warned that on election night they will not allow either candidate to claim a victory until the results are considered official or at least two media outlets are considered “reference” to have announced this.

“We need to be prepared for the high likelihood of an individual election where it will be necessary to spend more time counting votes to ensure their integrity,” warned David Becker, executive director of an independent monitoring body of the electoral process.

Becker says that in some states, like New York, the final counting of votes by mail can take a few weeks, and said he wasn’t surprised if the result was contested by one or both parties.

If the result is challenged, the counting process can be repeated, as was relevantly done in Florida in the 2000 election between Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Al Gore, thereby delaying the announcement of the winner, or as in 2018 , in the mid-term elections, in which the count took several days.

In 2000, the case was brought to the Supreme Court, which took 36 days to rule on the vote recount, to reject it, and to bring Bush the victory.

Experts believe that this year the likelihood of an appeal is much greater, mainly due to the postal vote, and that the process can be extended by several months in the latter case.

The “deadline” is the date of inauguration, marked by the 20th amendment to the Constitution for January 20th: on that day a president must be appointed.

Before that, however, the process goes through Congress, where on January 6, representatives on behalf of the electoral college (the sum of the large voters elected in each state) must decide who will be the president.

If there is a challenge to the results in some states, the members of the House of Representatives can make decisions on the composition of the electoral college on a case-by-case basis, which determines the majority that elects the president.

If there is no political clarification in Congress in the following days and by January 20, and while new votes take place in Congress, the majority leader (who is now Democrat Nancy Pelosi) can be installed. as interim president, because he is the third in line to succeed (after the position of vice president, whose election will also be conditional).

When the chairman of the House of Representatives is finally unwilling to accept the post, he moves to the fourth in line, the “Pro-Tempore” President of the Senate, who is currently Republican Chuck Grassley, who is his for the post Peers selected, but that might turn out to be a different number if Democrats win a majority on that Congressional body.