New President of the United States can only be known on January 20th – World

It is not known when the US presidential election results will be confirmed last Tuesday, and a lawsuit is emerging that, in extreme cases, will result in a decision by Jan. 20 if a new president has to take office, too if either temporarily.

In the midst of a pandemic in which outgoing President Donald Trump is denying the results and announcing that he will go to the Supreme Court, no analyst risks telling when it will be known who the next President of the United States will be.

On the other hand, there is no national electoral law in the United States: each state has its own rules and schedules, either to accept postal and / or early voting, or to set the times for counting them, or to determine the types of voting. Resolve disputes.