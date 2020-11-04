New record for Covid-19 cases: 7497 infected within 24 hours. There are 59 other dead society

This Wednesday, Portugal registered a record number of newly infected with coronavirus. 7497 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded and the data includes a total of 3570 cases resulting from the delay in lab reporting, mostly from a lab in the north.

There is also mourning for the death of 59 more people from the new coronavirus. On the flip side, the number of hospital stays fell to 2,337 from Tuesday, down from 12. The number of intensive care nurses has risen to 325, 5 more than this Tuesday.

In the north of the country, 5,183 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded – a figure that includes the total of 3,570 cases due to delays in reporting – and a further 1,057 people have been confirmed in Lisbon.

