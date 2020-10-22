New record for new Covid-19 cases: 3270 in 24 hours. There are 16 more dead – society



In the past 24 hours, Portugal recorded 16 more deaths and 3,270 new cases of coronavirus. Of the 16 deaths, 6 occurred in the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region, 7 in the North region, 2 in the Center region and 1 in Alentejo.

To date, the country has 2245 deaths and 109 541 infected with Covid-19. According to the epidemiological bulletin published this Thursday by the DGS, 64,531 people recovered from the disease, 1293 of them in the last 24 hours.