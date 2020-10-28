New record for new Covid-19 cases: 3960 infected within 24 hours. There are 24 other dead society

This Wednesday, Portugal counts 24 more Covid-19-related deaths and a new record of daily cases: 3,960 new confirmed cases of infection, according to the Directorate-General for Health’s epidemiological bulletin.

Portugal has recorded 128,392 confirmed cases of infection with the new coronavirus and 2,395 deaths, according to the bulletin published this Wednesday.

Of the 24 deaths, 11 occurred in the north, eight in Lisbon and the Tajo Valley, four in the center and one in the Alentejo.

In terms of hospitalizations, the number of hospitalizations has continued to increase for more than a week. Today there are 1,794, 47 more than on Tuesday, and 262 of them in intensive care units, nine more than yesterday.

Health officials have now monitored 62,457 people, plus 2,394 in the last 24 hours. DGS also shows that 51,996 cases are active, plus 2,279.

1,657 cases have been recovered in the past 24 hours, a total of 74,001 since the pandemic began. The northern region continues to have the highest number of new infections every day, with more than 1,053 cases.