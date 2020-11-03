New Report: Duty Free Retailing Market Set to Expand at 14.0% CAGR by 2025

Selbyville, Delaware, This Global Duty Free Retailing Market report studies the industry based on one or more segments covering key players, types, applications, products, technology, end-users, and regions for historical data as well as provides forecasts for next few years.

According to this study, over the next five years the Duty Free Retailing market will register a 14.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 90630 million by 2025, from $ 53650 million in 2019.

This report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Duty Free Retailing business. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Duty Free Retailing market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Key players in this research report:

Dufry

King Power International Group (Thailand)

LagardA?re Travel Retail

LVMH

Aer Rianta International (ARI)

Lotte Duty Free

Duty Free Americas

China Duty Free Group

Gebr. Heinemann

Dubai Duty Free

The Shilla Duty Free

This report focuses on Duty Free Retailing volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Duty Free Retailing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

Global Duty Free Retailing Market Segmentation:

Duty Free Retailing market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Segmentation by type:

Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

Alcohol, Wine and Spirits

Tobacco & Cigarettes

Fashion & Luxury Goods

Confectionery & Food Stuff

Others

Segmentation by application:

Airports

Onboard Aircraft

Seaports

Train Stations

Others

