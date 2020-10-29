New research demystifies public service corruption

Common sense tends to view corruption as something inherent in public service and, consequently, public service. On Public Servants Day, October 28, the Union of Senior Servants in Rio Grande do Sul (Sintergs) publishes a poll demystifying the premise. According to a survey, unethical attitudes from the outside come in: 52% of high-ranking officials in the state have already tried to commit corruption. The result served as the basis for the creation of a brochure with guidelines against corruption.

The research was carried out in collaboration with the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul (PUCRS) and developed by researchers from the university’s graduate program in psychology. It was with 366 Sintergs employees from different areas and government departments such as health, agriculture, labor, culture and planning between February and May 2020. Under the guidance of Professor Angelo Costa, the data is part of the master’s thesis of the psychologist Felipe Vilanova.

Of the 366 participants, 191 said they had already been harassed with suggestions. Of these, 49.2% received gifts and 33% bribes. In addition, 61.6% believe that corruption on offer in their sector has not changed at all over the past two years.

According to the President of Sintergs, Antonio Augusto Medeiros, the misperception of corruption in the public service is one of the factors that have motivated the union to participate in academic research. According to him, it uses scientific data to demystify misleading speeches by successive governments. “Research has shown what we have known for some time, the commitment of civil servants to curb unethical attitudes,” the President stressed at a press conference on Wednesday morning (28).

The research leader, Professor Angelo Brandelli Costa, stressed that when analyzing corruption and public service, the civil servant, the mandated positions and the public power (executive) must be separated. “The general picture is the opposite, but the truth is that civil servants seem less prone to corruption.”

As researcher Felipe Vilanova explains, “the lower propensity for corruption among civil servants is similar to that in Denmark”.

Administrative reform and the role of the executive branch

In the evaluation of the President von Sintergs, the approval of the administrative reform with the end of stability and the public tendering can intensify the unethical and corrupt practices. He also recalled that the attack on civil servants and the civil service went back a long time.

Regarding the role of the state in fighting corruption, 42.2% said the measures were ineffective and 22.5% said that nothing had changed. “As much as there is a narrative about the government’s fight against corruption, in practice it is not observed, it does not occur,” emphasizes Medeiros.

Vilanova believes that government officials should change the basis for fighting corruption. “Ideally, governments should think about proposals to fight corruption with academia and related organizations like Transparency International. So the solutions would tend to be more effective. Today the proposals are largely based on guesswork and common sense, ”concludes

Anti-Corruption Policies

The booklet Anti-Corruption Policies – Research deconstructs the presentation of the lack of ethics in public service, the researchers present proposals based on research and other studies on the subject. Based on the data, the researchers suggested five guidelines:

1 – Reducing the feeling of fatigue among employees by prioritizing decisions regarding financial resources or public licenses at the beginning of the working day;

2 – promoting collaborative environments;

3 – limit unethical practices;

4 – Ensure that management positions are filled by people who distinguish between legal and illegal practices;

5 – Ensuring transparency, effectiveness and security of the reporting channels.

Research participant profile

366 people between 28 and 86 years old, all associated with Sintergs

91% said they were white

75.7% have a spiritual belief or religion

65.5% are active

63.4% are women

49.7% are class C.

48.1% carry out inspection activities

85.2% have no party affiliation

